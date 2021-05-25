The first trailer for Netflix's latest foray into no-nonsense action cinema finds Karen Gillan fighting for her life as a master assassin. Gunpowder Milkshake, which was scooped up last month in a deal with StudioCanal, is due to explode onto the streaming platform this summer and should give the Guardians of the Galaxy star ample opportunity to light up the screen in her first action lead role.

Gunpowder Milkshake will introduce audiences to Sam, played by Karen Gillan, who was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet, played by Lena Headey, an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother's footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her "talents" to clean up The Firm's most dangerous messes. She's as efficient as she is loyal.

But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl - Emily, played by Chloe Coleman. With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates: The Librarians (Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.

Directed by Navot Papushado, from a screenplay by Papushado and Ehud Lavski, Gunpowder Milkshake stars Karen Gillan as Sam, an assassin and Emily's adoptive mother and Chloe Coleman as Emily, Sam's adopted daughter and protégé. The action flick has amassed quite the supporting cast alongside them, including Lena Headey as Scarlet, a British assassin and the leader of the sisterhood, Angela Bassett as Anna May, an African-American assassin and a member of the sisterhood, Paul Giamatti as Nathan, Michelle Yeoh as Florence, an Asian assassin and a member of the sisterhood, Carla Gugino as Mathilde, Ivan Kaye as Yankee, Adam Nagaitis as Virgil, Ralph Ineson as Jim McAlester, and David Burnell IV as Shocker.

Aside from the ever-reliable Karen Gillan in the lead, and the fact that the movie's team of assassins is made up entirely of women, Gunpowder Milkshake has another ace up its sleeve, with the entire movie taking place over a single night. This should provide the action set pieces with some real urgency, and it's likely that both Gunpowder Milkshake and audiences watching will not be able to take a breath until the credits start to roll.

Gillan is slowly emerging as something of an action movie superstar thanks to her recurring roles in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the newly updated Jumanji franchise. With franchise filmmaking the way it is these days, and knowing Netflix, should Gunpowder Milkshake be a success with audiences, Gillan could have a third action-packed series on her hands. Gunpowder Milkshake is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 14, 2021, by Netflix.