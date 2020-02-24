Saban Films recently released a sneak peek clip of the new movie Guns Akimbo, which is scheduled for a release in select theaters at the end of this month. From Deathgasm director Jason Lei Howden, the new action-comedy movie stars Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe in what appears to be his most bizarre movie role yet, and this is certainly not like how we've ever seen him before. You can see what I mean by watching the sneak peek video below.

In addition to Daniel Radcliffe, Guns Akimbo also stars Samara Weaving (Ready or Not), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society), Ned Dennehy (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), Grant Bowler (Defiance), and Rhys Darby (Jumanji: The Next Level). The movie follows Radcliffe as Miles, a young man caught in a gang's deadly game where he's forced to fight to the death as part of an online show with millions of people watching across the world. Initially running from the threat, as he does with all of his life's problems, Miles switches gears and heads straight back into the game when his ex-girlfriend winds up kidnapped by the gang.

In the sneak peek clip, Radcliffe can be seen approaching his ex-girlfriend in a park while comments are shown on-screen from social media users watching the events unfold. Unaware she's being followed, the ex hops in her car to leave, so Radcliffe tries to stop her by jumping through the open passenger-side window. It's a humorous moment that's quickly interrupted by the introduction of a sinister woman, played by the lovely Weaving who looks a bit unrecognizable in this role, wielding a rocket launcher with her sights clearly set on Radcliffe. It's just enough to give us a small taste of what Guns Akimbo will be like, but it certainly looks like fun.

If you spend a lot of time on social media, chances are you've seen a screenshot from Guns Akimbo made into a meme. There's a particular image of Daniel Radcliffe holding two handguns and wearing the same eccentric robe and slippers as seen in the sneak peek video. Internet users have since used it to create countless memes of Radcliffe, typically joking about how crazy the next Harry Potter movie looks and similar quips to that effect. If you've seen the memes but this is the first you're seeing of Guns Akimbo, at least now you finally know where the jokes have been coming from.

Guns Akimbo has been slated to screen in select theaters in the United States on Feb. 28. It is also set to be released in New Zealand on 5 March 2020, courtesy of Madman Entertainment. If I'm not able to catch this one on the big screen, I'll definitely be looking out for home video or VOD release information, as the film certainly looks like a wild ride and I'm pretty eager to get on board and check it out. Let's just hope it's really as crazy as it looks. The Guns Akimbo sneak peek clip shown above comes to us from Saban Films on YouTube.

You maybe cool, but you’ll never be Daniel Radcliffe brandishing handguns in a bathrobe and giant slippers cool pic.twitter.com/AIx0JEHm0X — Sean Richichi (@Mister_AoE) May 17, 2018

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Bullets pic.twitter.com/qBpDbYwtqb — Felipe Herrera 🇨🇺 (@FHerrera97) May 17, 2018

Live every day like you're Daniel Radcliffe who has just discovered firearms. pic.twitter.com/9t5BMKqThK — Chris Davis (@Slackerchan) May 17, 2018