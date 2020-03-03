Election season tensions have been coming to a boil this week with over a dozen competitive primaries and caucuses taking place on Super Tuesday, but Guy Fieri is here to add a dash of humor into the situation with his own mock bid for the United States presidency. With Super Tuesday playing such an important role in deciding who will be the person to represent the Democratic party in the general election, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and other presidential hopefuls have spent many months campaigning in the lead-up to this very moment. It's been rather tense, giving Fieri his cue to lighten the mood by jokingly announcing his own faux campaign.

On Twitter, the famous host of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives posted a photoshopped image of himself in a suit, starkly contrasting with his trademark orange bandana, yellow spiked hair, and dark sunglasses. ""#SuperTuesday already?!? Hope it's not too late to throw my bandana in the ring," Fieri jokes in the caption. He follows up the message with the hashtag #Guy2020, and I really wouldn't be surprised to see begin trending with the news of Fieri's "presidential run" going viral. You can take a look at Fieri's tweet below.

#SuperTuesday already?!? Hope it’s not too late to throw my bandana in the ring 😂 #Guy2020pic.twitter.com/StYzH5wSdm — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) March 3, 2020

Although Fieri is clearly joking, it would seem he actually has a better chance of really winning the presidency than he might think. If he ran as a Democrat, Fieri could theoretically use his star power to win the nomination and go on to challenge Donald Trump for the Oval Office in this year's general election. Considering Trump's own status as a former reality television star who ditched television for politics and won, Fieri would seem to actually have a great shot at winning the presidency himself, even if his joke tweet isn't meant to be taken seriously at all.

We probably won't be seeing Fieri showing up wearing his flame-covered shirt on the campaign trail for real, but that doesn't mean we can't keep up with the famous chef on television. A regular on the Food Network, Fieri's show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives continues to air on the network along with the Fieri-hosted cooking game show Guy's Grocery Games. The television star can also regularly be seen popping up with special appearances on a variety of other programs. A pop culture icon, Guy Fieri will have his own Funko Pop! Figure soon to be released in stores.

Politics doesn't seem to be seriously in the cards for Fieri, but it's good to see that the Food Network star has an amusing sense of humor. Ultimately, time will tell if whoever does wind up named as the Democratic nominee to challenge Donald Trump will unseat the former host of The Celebrity Apprentice as the President of the United States come November. In the meantime, if you're not impressed with any of the options you have for your preferred presidential candidate, you can always write in Fieri's name. This news comes to us from Guy Fieri on Twitter.