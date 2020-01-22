Get ready to head to Flavortown with the all new Guy Fieri Funko Pop! toy. This week, Funko has been unveiling a large variety of new Pop figures for collectors to anticipate, and among those revealed is a toy version of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star Guy Fieri. Of course, the figure comes complete with Guy's flame shirt, dyed yellow hair, trademark goatee, and a tray with a cheeseburger ready to eat. You can take a look at the figure's reveal tweet below.

Fieri is a part of Funko's Pop! Icons line, which has previously included Albert Einstein and Edgar Allan Poe. The newly-revealed additions also include Bill Nye the Science Guy, Farrah Fawcett, a new version of Edgar Allan Poe, and Marilyn Monroe with a black and white variant. This will also be the first Pop figure for Fieri, though the iconic chef has been featured on mugs, T-shirts, and other forms of merchandise relating to Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. You could say that it was just a matter of time before he was turned into a Pop toy, and that day has finally come.

An Emmy-winning television host and iconic chef, Fieri is perhaps best known for the television series Diners, Drive-ins and Dives along with other shows on the Food Network. In addition to his vibrant personality, Fieri is also very well-known for his unique appearance, making him one of pop culture's most instantly recognizable celebrities. He is also widely associated with a place called "Flavortown," a fictitious village offering the tastiest food on the planet. Aside from his television work, Fieri is also a prolific author, writing and co-writing a variety of bestselling cookbooks. His latest book, Guy Fieri Family Food: Kitchen Tested, Home Approved hit store shelves in 2016. These days, you can still find him on the Food Network where he continues to host multiple television programs.

Many other new Funko Pop toys are also on the way, and the horror genre in particular has several iconic movies getting the treatment. This includes Killer Klowns from Outer Space Funko Pops!, with three of the legendary B-movie's murderous "Klowns" getting new toys. All four witches from The Craft are also getting turned into Funko Pops, and three different versions of Funko Pop! American Psycho killer Patrick Bateman are also on the way. Clearly, Funko always has something for everyone when it comes to their Pop figures, with everything from Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives to classic R-rated murder movies getting new toys.

The Guy Fieri Funko Pop toy is now available for pre-order from various retailers, with Amazon's shipping date for the item listed as May 1, 2020. To ensure you get your ticket to Flavortown, you might want to pre-order the miniature Guy while you can, and there's no denying this Pop would look great in your kitchen. Meanwhile, keep an eye out for other awesome reveals to come from Funko for new Pop toys, as it seems like more and more just keep coming. This news comes to us from Funko.