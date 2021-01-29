Director Guy Ritchie has revealed our first look at his upcoming action movie starring Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza, which is currently untitled but has been called Five Eyes in the past. Courtesy of a behind-the-scenes video, Ritchie offers a backstage look at the principal cast of the movie, including Statham and Plaza, as well as footage of himself masked up and on directing duty.

" Week two. Turkey. Some old friends and some new on set. #UntitledGuyRitchieFilm @TheBugzyMalone @evilhag @Cary_Elwes."

Aubrey Plaza shared the post along with a prayer hands emoji, with her co-star Cary Elwes posting the video to his page with the caption; "Having the time of my life working with the magnificently talented @realguyritchie on his latest action thriller starring the great #jasonstatham Part of a fabulous team including @evilhag @TheBugzyMalone @miramax Stay tuned," Ewles wrote. Malone also shared Richie's post, writing, "Round 2 lets go!"

The movie, which does not yet have a title but is being referred to as Five Eyes, finds Jason Statham in typical gruff-talking, action hero territory as the superbly named Orson Fortune, an MI6 guns-and-steel agent who is "recruited by a global intelligence alliance to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order. Reluctantly paired with a CIA high-tech expert, Fortune sets off on a globe-trotting mission where he will have to use all his charm, ingenuity, and stealth to track down and infiltrate billionaire arms broker."

Plaza has since discussed working on the movie alongside Jason Statham, with the Parks and Recreation star jovially threatening to "destroy" the action superstar. "I cannot wait to shoot this movie," she said. "I hope that it will allow me to be a bada** CIA agent with the ultimate bada**. There's no one more bada** than Statham - and I'm coming for Statham. He better watch out. Because I'm going to destroy him, and he's going to like it."

While details on Aubrey Plaza's role is largely unknown at this time, the actress' hopes that the movie will allow her to become the "bada** CIA agent" that she's always dreamed of strongly suggests that she will be playing the "CIA high-tech expert," who was previously named Sarah Fidel back when the project was first being shopped around.

"Guy and Jason have repeatedly impressed audiences with their collaborations, and we're looking forward to bringing this production to the city of Doha, Qatar, a growing market in the entertainment and media space," said Nasser Al-Khelaifi, chairman of Miramax-owner beIN Media Group. "This film marks our third collaboration with Guy Ritchie, adding to our expanding list of nearly 20 projects having been released or currently in production since beIN's acquisition of Miramax - a testament to our continued success achieving the target goals we set forth for the studio's evolution while remaining committed to prioritizing investments in innovative and culturally relevant films."

The project has slowly been rounding out its supporting cast, adding the likes of Saw and The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes and rapper and The Gentlemen star Bugzy Malone, with Hugh Grant and Josh Hartnett being added to the roster earlier this month.

The Gentlemen and Sherlock Holmes director Guy Ritchie will direct and produce the movie from a screenplay written by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, both of whom have worked with the director several times. The movie will also be produced and financed by Miramax with STX handling distribution. This comes to us from Guy Ritchie's official Twitter account.