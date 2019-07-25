RLJE Films has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming horror movie Gwen. There has been something of a trend in a certain corner of the horror world over the last handful of years that is highlighting period pieces. It feels like this all stemmed from the success of Robert Eggers' The Witch, and will continue with Jennifer Kent's follow-up to The Babadook, The Nightingale. However it came to be something of a trend, this serves as the latest addition to the subgenre from filmmaker William McGregor. While it's incredibly difficult to get a grip on what's going on in this footage, it's incredibly unsettling and looks like a potentially spooky look at a bygone era.

The trailer doesn't give us too much, instead opting to rely on atmosphere and moments that make viewers raise an eyebrow in wondering what might be going on. There are incredibly strong religious undertones and, like any period movie, it's just unsettling knowing that technology isn't available to help anyone. The whole thing builds to a crescendo that focuses on our titular character in a pretty stunning moment of genuine horror. Not the stuff of nightmares, but something real and raw. What brought this reaction out of her isn't shown, but it's clear that not all is right.

Gwen centers on a young girl desperately trying to hold her home together. She's having difficulties with her mother's strange illness, as well as her father's absence, in addition to a ruthless mining company that is fiercely trying to intrude on her family's land. As a mysterious darkness begins to grow and take hold of her home, the local community becomes suspicious and turns on this poor young girl and her family. The cast is headlined by Maxine Peake (The Theory of Everything) and Eleanor Worthington-Cox (Maleficent).

William McGregor serves as writer and director. Up to this point, he's primarily worked on TV shows, such as Misfits and Poldark. He's also helming an episode of HBO's His Dark Materials adaptation. So he's worked on some very cinematic TV, but this serves as his feature directorial debut. The cast is rounded out by Richard Harrington, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Mark Lewis Jones, Richard Elfyn and Gwion Glyn. In addition to the trailer, the studio has also released a new poster, which we've also included for you to check out.

Horror has always been a staple in Hollywood, but thanks to a string of massive hits such as IT and The Conjuring universe movies, the business is taking the genre more seriously than it has in a very long time. This year we've had hits such as Jordan Peele's Us, and Alexandre Aja's Crawl. So far, at least critically speaking, it looks like we could be in for another winner, as this movie currently holds a 74 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Gwen is set to arrive in select theaters and via on-demand and Digital HD on August 16. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the RLJE Films YouTube channel for yourself.