Over the holiday weekend, The Voice hosts Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton officially got hitched. The ceremony happened this past Saturday, less than a month after the No Doubt singer was spotted wearing the rumor-starting diamond band on her left hand. The intimate ceremony took place at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, where a chapel was built just for the occasion.

On July 3, photos of Shelton's Oklahoma home displayed an ultimate wedding destination, complete with the tiny little chapel embellished with white flowers surrounded by an outdoor seating area. While the newlyweds weren't seen on camera, Stefani's parents were seen being driven to and from the event along with several musicians.

The couple, who got engaged in October 2020, reportedly applied for their wedding license on June 29. The stars had an "entire weekend of activities and celebrations planned" to mark their big day. The couple initially met while working as judges on NBC's The Voice and had both just come out of divorces.

Blake Shelton explained how their deteriorating previous relationships helped them form a tight bond. "It went from that, to checking in on each other once a week through email to maybe three times a week, then every day," he said. "Next thing I know, I wake up and she's all I care about, and I'm wondering if she feels the same about me."

"Gwen saved my life," Shelton continued. "Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can't even imagine the similarities in our divorces."

The most recent season of The Voice revealed the news that coach Gwen Stefani, who returned to the show after a four-season hiatus, won't have a seat for the NBC competition's spring 2021 installment.

Nick Jonas has taken over for Gwen in Season 20 (who filled the vacancy left by longtime coach Adam Levine). Given her recent engagement to fellow judge Blake Shelton, the release of a new single, 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself,' in 2020, as well as seemingly working on a new project according to a recent tweet, it has left little time for focusing on judging The Voice as much as she once did.

However sad we'll be to see the 'Bananas' songstess depart the series, The Voice fans will undoubtedly be excited to see Nick Jonas back in the judge's chair, considering how successful he was back in Season 18. Blake gave the Jonas brother his usual ribbing on his first season debut, "Nick Jonas! How you doin', buddy? I heard you're going to be a new coach on The Voice and I wanted to say congratulations, I guess. But second of all, voice some concerns that I have. I have to look through the rules because this is my TV show. I'm not sure that you're even old enough to be a coach on The Voice, but I'm certain that you're going to get your butt kicked."

Jonas quipped back, "As weird as it is, Blake, that I'm so young, it's exciting to now have a 20-year career." New episodes of The Voice air Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.