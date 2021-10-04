Gwyneth Paltrow, and her team of wellness crusaders at Goop have just released a libido-enhancing supplement for women. The tongue-in-cheek DTF is just one of the products Goop has on offer to help you along your path to optimal wellness in all forms, be it physical, emotional, mental, they've got you covered.

Gwyneth Paltrow launches a female libido booster called DTF - an acronym for 'down to f***' https://t.co/GZVdZFJ1gK — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 4, 2021

Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram to share the news, captioning the posts with, "Everyday stress and anxiety, hormonal changes, exhaustion, age... these can impact our libido and sexual health. So yes, we (with our science and research team) created a supplement that REALLY helps. And, yes, we called it DTF. Because, you know, we're @goop."

"We're not ashamed to say we wanted help shifting our sex drive into gear. And we also know we're not alone-everyday stress and anxiety, hormonal fluctuations, and fatigue can all impact female libido and sexual health. Which is why we formulated DTF with three key ingredients to support healthy sexual function, vitality, and mood in women."

"First up, Libifem fenugreek extract, which has been clinically studied to support healthy sexual arousal and desire in women and provide support for symptoms of menopause. Next, shatavari, an adaptogenic herb traditionally used in Ayurveda to support female health. And for mood support, saffron extract. The ingredients in DTF work best when used over time-consistency is key.* 60 capsules (30-day supply) (*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease)."

Answering the question of what put on her her own path to seeking out alternative remedies to traditional pharmaceuticals, she explains, "Long story short-when my dad got sick, I was twenty-six-years-old, and it was the first time that I contemplated that somebody could have autonomy over their health. So while he was having radiation and the surgery and everything, and eating through a feeding tube, I thought, "Well, I'm pushing this can of processed protein directly into his stomach," and I remember thinking, "Is this really healing? This seems weird. There's a bunch of chemicals in this shit.

"It was where I started to make the connection, or to wonder if there was a connection, and started doing a bunch of research on sugar and cancer and environmental toxins and pesticides and everything else. And I think what happens is, as soon as you test something and it works and you feel better, you really catch that "wellness" bug."

While, initially, Paltrow's Goop brand was eyed skeptically by consumers, the company has garnered a worldwide following of loyal patrons of the products on offer, as well as her magazine and podcast. I've gifted a couple of friends with Goop goodies, and while they weren't intimate products, the brand is synonymous with luxury. They weren't something they would have purchased for themselves, but they were hits! These new supplements might be the perfect stocking stuffer. Maybe there's that special someone on your list! The news originates from Goop Wellness Center.