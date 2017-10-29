Last month marked the 22nd anniversary of the iconic 1995 classic Se7en, which starred Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman and marked a breakthrough role for a young actress named Gwyneth Paltrow. The role seems to be still very close to the actress' heart, since she paid homage to her character Tracy, the wife of Brad Pitt's character, Detective Mills, with an amazing Halloween costume that she showed off on Instagram earlier today. If you still haven't seen this classic thriller yet after 22 years, there will be SPOILERS for the iconic ending, since it figures into her costume.

The movie centers on the seven deadly sins, gluttony, greed, sloth, envy, wrath, pride, and lust, which are being punished with unimaginable cruelty and calculation by an enigmatic killer. Set in a perpetually gloomy unnamed city, the film follows Somerset (Morgan Freeman), a retiring police detective, as he experiences his final week on the job, reluctantly working with assertive newcomer Mills (Brad Pitt). When an obese man is found brutally murdered in his home, the seasoned Somerset realizes this is no ordinary killing--someone tortured him because of his appetite. Slayings that reflect the sins of greed and sloth soon follow, leading Somerset and Mills on a desperate search to find the mysterious John Doe, who is responsible for these methodical murders. As the case builds to a startling conclusion, both Somerset and Mills become more involved than they ever could have imagined.

The iconic ending revealed that the final victim of the unnamed killer, played to perfection by Kevin Spacey, was in fact Gwyneth Paltrow's Tracy with a courier delivering a box to Somerset and Mills in the middle of nowhere, to a location the killer took them too that seemingly had no connection to his crimes. The box contained the head of Mills' wife Tracy, which lead to Mills killing this serial killer to close this cycle of violence. Gwyneth Paltrow decided to pay homage to her character by wearing the same kind of over her head. The actress is seen in the photo with a man who is wearing an orange jumpsuit, which is likely an homage to the orange prison jumpsuit Kevin Spacey's character is wearing in the final scene.

Before Se7en hit theaters, Gwyneth Paltrow was best known as Young Wendy alongside the late Robin Williams in the 1991 movie Hook. She also had roles in Malice and Flesh and Bone in the early 1990s before her breakthrough role in Se7en, which was also a breakthrough for director David Fincher as well. Just a few years after Se7en, Gwyneth Paltrow became an Oscar winner for her role in Shakespeare in Love, which further bolstered her rising career.

Gwyneth Paltrow made headlines earlier this month when she was one of several actress to come forward and accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, along with Angelina Jolie. Others like actress Asia Argento accused the former Weinstein Company chairman of rape. This lead to the producer being fired from his own company, expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and it's possible that he may even face criminal charges for his decades of predatory behavior. Take a look at this epic photo below from Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram