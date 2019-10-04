Gwyneth Paltrow admits she still hasn't seen Spider-Man: Homecoming. In addition, the Pepper Potts actress thought the standalone Peter Parker project was an "Avengers" movie. It was revealed earlier this year on Jon Favreau's Netflix series that Paltrow did not know she was in Homecoming. Favreau mentioned a scene that they shared and the actress said, "We weren't in Spider-Man," to which Favreau corrects her. "No, I was in Avengers," Paltrow stated. The news spread fast and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans weren't too happy about that piece of information.

Jimmy Kimmel decided to ask Gwyneth Paltrow about the whole situation. Since the Jon Favreau news spread, Paltrow hasn't really had the chance to talk about it publicly. Plus, the actress doesn't seem like she answers too many questions about the MCU in general. She is genuinely confused about it, but sticks to her guns. When asked about the Favreau situation, she had this to say.

"Oh my god, this is so embarrassing... Well now I know this. I just got confused. There's so many of these wonderful Marvel interconnecting movies and I thought that it was an Avengers movie, but it was not."

When pressed further, Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that she still hasn't seen Spider-Man: Homecoming, which she quickly regretted. Jimmy Kimmel backed up her statement and then pressed further to see if the actress has ever read a comic book, which she had to think about, before finally shouting "yes!" Kimmel and the audience don't seem like they believe her though. Paltrow is a busy actress and mother, so one can't blame her for not knowing everything about the MCU.

Back in June of this year, Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that she still hadn't seen Avengers: Endgame. The movie had been in theaters for a solid two months at that time and although she was spotted at the world premiere, she may have ducked out early to go take care of other business. Jon Favreau has stood up for Paltrow, stating, "I have to say, the Marvel universe over these past eleven years is very convoluted." Favreau then said, "You know, all the different storylines and characters intersect. I could understand how it could sometimes be confusing."

The MCU has gotten huge and it is only getting bigger. Phase 4 will give Gwyneth Paltrow a whole new set of characters and stories to get asked about, though we all know she won't be seeing any of the movies or TV shows. Acting is like any other job when it comes down to it. When someone gets home from work, the last thing they want to do is anything having to do with work, so it's understandable that Paltrow isn't keeping up with the ever-growing MCU and all of its many spin-offs. Let's just hope she finally knows who Sebastian Stan is at this point in time. You can watch the new interview with Paltrow below, thanks to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube channel. The Spider-Man: Homecoming talk comes up at the 2:20 mark.