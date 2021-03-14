Gwyneth Paltrow is only interesting in a limited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Pepper Potts actress previously implied that she was finished with the MCU back in 2019 when Avengers: Endgame was released in theaters. Paltrow had an expanded role in the massive movie, which saw her in the Rescue suit from the comics, leading many MCU fans to wonder if Pepper Potts was going to show up in more movies down the line. However, in 2019, Paltrow said, "I'm a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point," when asked about a potential return. The actress also made the decision to step away from most acting roles, not just Marvel roles.

Two years after her Avengers: Endgame comments, Gwyneth Paltrow has changed her tune about a possible MCU return. "I think if it was a small part that I could do in like a day or two, I would of course be open to that," Paltrow said in a new interview. As to whether or not we'll see Pepper Potts and the Rescue suit on screen again, that has yet to be confirmed at this time. For now, Paltrow has most of her professional attention aimed at her lifestyle brand, Goop.

Goop has come under fire more than once in the past few years, though Gwyneth Paltrow's personal scented candle has gained most of the attention. Goop also literally started a fire in a woman's home after said candle started throwing fireballs on to the carpet. As for the MCU, Paltrow doesn't really seem to know a whole lot about it, or even what movies she has appeared in over the years.

When appearing on Jon Favreau's The Chef Show, she revealed that she had no idea that she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming. "No, I wasn't in Spider-Man," she said, "I was in Avengers." She also didn't seem to know that Samuel L. Jackson was Nick Fury, which led to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige having to explain the actor's role in the MCU. "I never read stuff," Paltrow said in 2019. "But it is confusing because there are so many Marvel movies, and to be honest, I haven't seen very many of them. It's really stupid and I'm sorry, but I'm a 47-year-old mother."

The MCU has expanded to the television side of things with WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is just the start. The Disney+ shows could end up giving Gwyneth Paltrow the power to return as Pepper Potts under her own guidelines at some point down the line, though it remains unclear if she will do so. For now, she will continue step aside from acting to promote self-care through her Goop brand. The interview with Gwyneth Paltrow was originally conducted by People Magazine.