Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop company recently announced a Vagina-scented candle. The candle cost $75 and it sold out instantly, while quickly turning into some low-hanging fruit jokes, which led to a product pitch to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Over the weekend, comedian Adam Ray decided to take aim at Paltrow's Goop candle and pitched an interesting business venture with Johnson, though it seems Johnson may have already tried the product a few years ago. You can read Ray's pitch below.

"It was only a matter of time until normal scented candles would be out of style. Your move Yankee Candle Co. Time to get The Rock to sell candles that smell like his b*lls. Price is Right ONE DOLLAR her, and sell them for $74."

Adam Ray's pitch to Dwayne Johnson quickly began to spread on social media and eventually caught the attention of Johnson. "Brother I tried to make those candles," the actor said. "But I kept burning my b*lls. So I moved on to shampoo." Johnson always has a good sense of humor about things, but we're not going to see a candle scent inspired by his genitals any time soon. With that being said, it's only a matter of time before someone takes the joke all the way, just like Gwyneth Paltrow did with her vagina candle.

The "This Smells Like My Vagina" Goop candle was originally a joke between Gwyneth Paltrow and perfumer Douglas Little, who has been hailed as a genius by Paltrow and Goop. The two were sitting around trying out different scents, when Paltrow made the realization that one of the smells was similiar to the scent of a vagina. It was quickly turned into a mass produced candle that will be a collector's item unless they run a second batch of the vagina candles.

Goop has come under fire for promoting pseudoscience, with many claiming that her upcoming Netflix series, Goop Lab, is just really an informercial to sell overpriced goods. The company has already had to recall products and settle lawsuits due to being unregulated and potentially dangerous. Additionally, the company, which has an estimated worth of over $250 million, has been accused of taking over the health and wellness business in order to make money, instead of actually helping people.

With a $75 candle named "This Smells Like My Vagina" and an $80 water bottle with quartz crystals inside, it surely looks like Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop are aiming to make a lot of cash as opposed to actually helping people. With that being said, should Dwayne Johnson make a candle that smells like his balls, people will go out and buy it, even for $74, much like they did for Paltrow's candle. Maybe this is the wave of the scented candle future. You can check out Adam Ray's Instagram pitch to Dwayne Johnson below. Johnson's response is located in the comment section.