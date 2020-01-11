Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop are selling a candle called "This Smells Like My Vagina." No, this isn't a joke. Goop has already sold out of the $75 candle and it's unclear if they will be making more, but at that price and the novelty, it seems that they more than likely will be making a lot more. The vagina candle is just the latest in Goop's quest to take over the health and wellness market and it's definitely making some waves.

Goop's new "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle was born out of a joke between Gwyneth Paltrow and perfumer Douglas Little. Goop says, "the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, 'Uhhh ... this smells like a vagina,'" From there, the two ran with the joke, slapped an incredibly high price tag on it, and the rest is history. You can read a description of the candle below.

"With a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent, this candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth."

At $75, the "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle is a pretty expensive joke, but it falls in brand with just about everything else Goop does. $80 water bottles, $100 tank tops, and other overpriced items can be found on their site and are readily available, like the vagina candle. The site doesn't have any reviews of the candle, so it's unclear if it really smells as advertised.

Douglas Little co-creates Goop fragrances with Gwyneth Paltrow, as the two share a passion for scent. "We sit on the floor and geek out on fragrance," says Paltrow. "It's an amazing process-he's just so talented." Little likes to explore the magic that pure fragrances have on the senses. "For me, nature is wild, provocative, sensual, spiritual and serene," says Little. "I love natural perfume materials because of their wonderfully raw aspects: I want to smell traces of the plant's origin, elements of the soil, bits of the leaves and stems."

Well, sitting on the floor and geeking out certainly got Goop into some weird territory with the "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle. Gwyneth Paltrow seems to be embracing her lust for life a little more openly these days with her Goop brand and their products. While Goop has come under fire for basically selling snake oil, they sure know how to market their products and set price points. Who would have thought that in 2020, Gwyneth Paltrow would be selling a candle that smells like a vagina? There's not a person alive who would have predicted this 10 years ago, but here we are. She may not remember being in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but she can sure sell an overpriced candle. You can head over to official goop.com website to see when and if they restock the candle.