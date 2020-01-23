By now, the whole world has heard that Gwyneth Paltrow has a Goop Candle that smells like her vagina. The boldly-named candle, priced at $75, quickly sold out and has created more than a little criticism along the way. In a new interview promoting her upcoming Netflix series The Goop Lab, Paltrow has broken her silence on the candle and reveals its origins. The actress is out pretty far away from her days promoting the Marvel Cinematic Universe, joking that they were on drugs when they came up with the vagina-scented candle. And while a joke, that may not be far removed from the truth.

In a new interview with Seth Meyers, Gwyneth Paltrow was asked about the "This Smells Like My Vagina" Goop candle. Even Meyers seemed to be a bit baffled by the name of the scent when he giggled out the question. Perhaps even more baffled than when Paltrow is asked if she remembers being in a Marvel movie. Even Paltrow giggled as she tried to explain how the vagina-scented candle came about. She explains.

"Well, it's a candle. It's called 'This Smells Like My Vagina. It started as a joke, I was like, 'This smells like my vagina.' And I was kidding, obviously, and we were on mushrooms, and - no, we weren't on mushrooms, we weren't."

While Gwyneth Paltrow was not on mushrooms when she came up with the vagina-scented candle, her Goop team members were shown drinking mushroom tea in a clip from The Goop Lab before she explained the candle. The clip shows the crew in a controlled environment with someone leading their "trip." One woman can be heard stating that the tea, which is obviously gross, has an "earthy" flavor. Paltrow is not featured in the clip drinking psychedelic tea with the rest of the group.

Gwyneth Paltrow went on to talk about the origins of the "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle and notes that it, "actually became a funny thing, because it was..., really funny to us, but also a little bit punk rock." When thinking in those terms, the candle is bucking the system. However, at $75, that's not really punk rock at all. Especially when you have The Rock cracking jokes about the Goop candle. "I think women, a lot of us have grown up feeling certain degrees of shame around our body, so this is just a little subversive candle for all of us out there," Paltrow says of the candle.

Goop's vagina-scented candle sold out almost as soon as it was put up for sale and is currently on backorder. One person who won't buy the new candle is Martha Stewart, who believes that the only people buying it are horny dudes. She did, however, give Paltrow credit for the marketing aspect. Goop has been criticized a number of times over the past few years as many people try to get a grip on what the company is really trying to achieve. From an outsider's perspective, it sure seems like they are all about making money from the health and wellness business, as opposed to pushing research further for products that may actually help people. You can check out the interview with Gwyneth Paltrow below, thanks to the Late Night with Seth Meyers YouTube channel.