Gwyneth Paltrow is sorry she doesn't know too much about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress says she hasn't seen many of the movies because she's a "47-year old mother." Paltrow started making headlines over the summer amongst comic book fans when she revealed to Jon Favreau that she had no idea they were in Spider-Man: Homecoming together. She has since revealed she hasn't seen Avengers: Endgame, she didn't know who Sebastian Stan is, and she didn't know Samuel L. Jackson was in the MCU, even though they've been in the same movie more than once.

Gwyneth Paltrow has been involved in the MCU since the beginning. She has appeared in Iron Man, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, though she forgets sometimes. As for being aware of the jokes online about her limited MCU knowledge, she says, "I never read stuff," in regard to the online laughs. When it comes down to it, Paltrow is busy. She explains.

"It is confusing because there are so many Marvel movies, and to be honest, I haven't seen very many of them. It's really stupid and I'm sorry, but I'm a 47-year-old mother."

While some MCU fans might be upset to hear this news, Gwyneth Paltrow is being honest about everything. She has other things going on in her life that don't revolve around Pepper Potts and Tony Stark on a daily basis. Paltrow is an actress and acting in the MCU is her job, which is usually something most people want to forget about when they punch out to go hangout with their loved ones. Still, it's pretty funny that she had no idea who Sebastian Stan was.

The MCU is huge and it's only getting bigger, which means you're not going to want to ask Gwyneth Paltrow about it. She barely has any knowledge of what has happened thus far, so forget about the future. The actress is currently starring in the Netflix series The Politician, which she originally did not want to do. Producer Brad Falchuk had to be persistent in getting her on board and ended up bending over backwards to get her to agree. It all worked out and as a bonus, the two are married now.

Related: Unused Spider-Man: Far from Home Art Shows Mysterio's Arachnophobia-Inducing Illusions

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't do a whole lot of acting these days, so The Politician or anything in the MCU is a pretty big deal. The actress is more into her business ventures and family life, so it makes sense why she has no idea what's going on in the world of Marvel Studios and beyond. For now though, it might be best if she stayed quiet on how much she doesn't know about everything because it's actually starting to bum out some fans. The interview with Gwyneth Paltrow was originally conducted by Elle.