A petition has been created to prevent Hollywood studios from distributing the movie Habit. In the movie, Paris Jackson portrays Jesus as a lesbian woman, and some people aren't really happy about it. Paris, who is the daughter of Michael Jackson, stars in the movie alongside former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne. As of now, Habit does not have a release date or distribution, though this free publicity may go on to help the cause when all is said and done. You can read the petition's mission statement below.

"A new blasphemous Hollywood film is predicted to come out soon depicting Jesus as a lesbian woman. The film Habit stars Paris Jackson who plays the role of 'lesbian Jesus.' Distributors haven't picked it up as of yet, so let's please spread awareness and wake people up to the Christianophobic garbage that is spread nowadays, but is somehow accepted and praised by society."

So far, nearly 300,000 people have signed the petition to block Habit's release. Producer Donovan Leitch previously revealed that principal photography had successfully wrapped before everything shut down. The movie is now in the post-production phase. In the movie, Paris Jackson plays a girl with a "Jesus fetish who gets mixed up in a drug deal gone bad - and escapes by dressing up as a nun." In addition to Jackson and Bella Thorne, the movie also stars Josie Ho, Gavin Rossdale, Jamie Hince, Alison Mosshart, and Andreja Pejic.

One Million Moms also started their own petition to block the release of Habit, which has gained a little over 70,000 signatures, as of this writing. The group calls the upcoming movie "sacrilegious" and claims that it "ridicules people of faith." Keep in mind, nobody has seen the movie or any footage so far. We've only seen a few photographs of Paris Jackson from the set.

At this time, it is unclear when Habit will see the light of day. The petitions and backlash more than likely will not have any effect on the movie, but the world's current state of affairs more than likely will. Movie theaters are still shut down and keep pushing back their reopening dates. As of now, theaters, if they open at all, will open at the end of July.

Habit could probably pull off a VOD release by the end of this year or the beginning of next, though that is speculation at this point in time. Netflix might also be an option, as they have not shied away from controversial Jesus portrayals in the past. These petitions are bringing more awareness to the project, which may entice a Hollywood studio to pick it up and distribute it in the near future. For now, we'll just have to wait and see. You can head over to Change.org to see the original petition and possibly sign it, if you're into that kind of thing.