Check out the new trailer for Habit starring Bella Thorne, Paris Jackson and Gavin Rossdale, as they dodge drug lords on their tails and stomp some butt like no other nuns can. It's a fast-paced, one-liner packed thrill ride. The "They're still bad girls underneath," tag line is an understatement.

The official synopsis reads: Reminiscent of early Tarantino, this edgy, outrageous thriller is one 'habit' you'll want to acquire! The action begins as L.A. party girl Mads (Bella Thorne, The DUFF) gets a gig running drugs for Eric, a washed-up Hollywood star. When their cash gets stolen and Eric is slain by a rival drug lord, Mads and her two sexy BFFs hide out by dressing up as nuns. But in spite of their costumes, these bad girls are no angels. The film also stars Paris Jackson, Hana Mae Lee (Pitch Perfect), and Gavin Rossdale (Constantine). Musicians Alison Mosshart, who's making her film debut, and Jamie Hince, who's dipped a toe into the film scene, of the English-American rock duo 'The Kills,' joined the cast, as well.

Thorne's upcoming project is continuing the music theme with the TV mini-series Ben and Bella's Musical Affair. The series documents Bella Thorne's relationship with fiancé Benjamin Mascolo as they make their first move together while making music. Thorne is directing which allows the audience to get an intimate look on her love life, her movie career and Ben and Bella's unique, unapologetic approach to art, love and celebrity.

For those not familiar with Mascolo, he is one-half of the pop duo 'Benji & Fede' (with Federico Rossi), and also now performs as a solo artist under the name B3N. In February, he released an EP titled 'California.' Speaking of 'Benji & Fede,' Mascolo said they aimed to "make our own path in our own way because I believe the sort of artist we are is different than most Italian people that came here before us."

In 2020, the Italian pop star embarked on his next co-starring with Thorne in his first movie, Time Is Up. He took to instagram to announce the news captioned with, "side by side with my partner in crime." The pair were on location in Rome shooting the film in the fall.

The couple met at Coachella in 2019 and announced their engagement last March.

And about a year ago he let us in on their whirlwind romance, captioning the couple's beach pic, "About one year ago, out of the blue you landed like a UFO alien in my very normal Italian popstar life and f****d up all the plans I had for a outrageous Coachella weekend and summer in Ibiza and Mykonos. Safe to say this was no doubt the best thing that ever happened in my life, I'm forever grateful to you my beautiful little girl, god bless the moment I put aside my shyness to randomly text you and say "let's hang out". Thank you for being yourself no matter what and teaching me the meaning of love and life."

Ben and Bella's Musical Affair is excepted Christmastime this year . Habit is opening in select theaters and everywhere movies can be rented August 20, and available to own on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital August 24.