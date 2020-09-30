Could a Hackers sequel be coming our way? Or perhaps a reboot? That certainly is in the realm of possibility, as revealed by director Iain Softley. 25 years after the original 1995 movie arrived to a tepid response, Softley has revealed that conversations have taken place about revisiting that universe.

Iain Softley recently was interviewed in honor of the Hackers 25th anniversary. During the conversation, the filmmaker was asked about revisiting that world. Softley reveals that this is something that initially came up a few years ago and might actually happen. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We are, I have to say for the first time in 25 years, and we probably started this conversation a year or two ago, in the aftermath of the 20th anniversary, I'd never even thought it was something that was interesting. Because we'd anticipate something, and then it'd happen. And then it was kind of all pervasive."

"Whereas, what's happened now, with big data, and the way that it's actually broke through and become maybe the dominant force in the world, in terms of influencing politics and finance and elections, that I think there is a call, for the first time ever, that the Knights of the Round Table should be woken up to sort of answer the call again. And there are a couple of conversations."

The original Hackers centers on a teenage hacker who is framed for stealing millions from a huge corporation. Master hacker Dade Murphy, aka Zero Cool, aka Crash Override, hasn't touched a keyboard for seven years after crashing over 1,500 Wall Street computers at the age of 11. He winds up eager to get back in front of a computer as he's in more trouble than ever.

The original starred Angelina Jolie, Johnny Lee Miller and Mathew Lillard. At the time, it earned just over $7 million at the box office against a $20 million budget. It wasn't exactly a critical darling either. But it has somehow managed to find its audience over the years. Speaking further, Iain Softley explained some of the complications about doing that kind of movie now.

"It was a much more simple landscape at the time, in 1995. It's much more complex [now]. It's much more dangerous that it would become outdated almost as soon as the film's released. But there are certain cast members, certainly the guys who work with Chris Nolan, DNEG, they're approached all the time about, 'Why isn't there [more Hackers]?' And on the internet, on Twitter and social media, people are asking about that possibility. So, it's being explored. But I don't think any of us would want to do it unless we thought it was worthwhile to do. We wouldn't do it as just a commercial exercise. But there has been interest, from kind of mainstream producers. So it's something that's being actively considered for the first time ever, really."

No details were provided for now. So it's unclear if any of the original stars would return, or if this would be a full-on reboot for modern times. In any case, it sounds like Hackers could become an unlikely franchise all these years later. This news comes to us via Collider.