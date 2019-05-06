Universal Orlando Resort has created its most life-like animated figure for the most highly themed, immersive coaster experience yet, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure - opening June 13. And it's none other than one of the most important character in the Harry Potter franchise, Hogwart's gamekeeper and Care of Magical Creatures professor himself - Hagrid.

Guests will come face-to-face with Hagrid during their journey as his hyper-realistic animated figure tries to contain his beloved Blast-Ended Skrewt. The gentle half-giant will guide guests through their adventure into the Forbidden Forest as they encounter some of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction's rarest magical creatures.

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Hagrid's animated figure are being brought to life by Universal Creative, the team responsible for creating Universal's iconic rides and attractions. The team spent thousands of hours creating Hagrid's animated figure with a level of detail that has never been done before, working alongside actor Robbie Coltrane - who portrays Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series - to develop the most advanced and realistic animated figure of its kind.

No details were spared when precisely replicating Hagrid for this new experience. Every detail about Hagrid is authentic to what has been featured in the Harry Potter film series - all the way down to his iconic pink umbrella.

The animated figure features an extensive motion profile of 24 different body movements and facial expressions, mimicking Robbie Coltrane's exact motions as Hagrid from the Harry Potter film series:

• A digital scan of Robbie Coltrane's mouth was used to create Hagrid's teeth

• Hagrid's entire face was meticulously sculpted by hand

• Hagrid's costume was designed by the same team that created his on-screen wardrobe

• Robbie Coltrane recorded a custom script for Hagrid in this new adventure

• And the height of the animated figure is 7 feet 6 inches tall - exactly proportional to Hagrid in the Harry Potter film series.

"Hagrid is such an iconic character and an integral part of the Harry Potter franchise, so we were excited to develop a truly innovative and authentic animated figure to bring him to life for this experience," said Thierry Coup, Senior Vice President of Universal Creative. "We worked tirelessly to make sure Hagrid's full essence was captured with the utmost attention to detail for our guests to feel completely immersed in this all-new adventure."

When it opens on June 13, 2019, Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will join the lineup of award-winning entertainment experiences in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort and bring an all-new adventure inspired by J.K. Rowling's beloved stories to life. Guests will fly deep into the Forbidden Forest aboard magical motorbikes to brave the mysteries and thrills beyond the grounds of Hogwarts castle. Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will be located in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Hogsmeade at Universal's Islands of Adventure. For more information on this new experience, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com.

More than two decades ago, a young Harry Potter was whisked onto Platform 93Ԋ at King's Cross Station, and readers everywhere were swept along with him into a magical universe, created by J.K. Rowling. In the years since, the seven Harry Potter bestsellers have inspired eight blockbuster movies, an award-winning stage play, and, more recently, the start of the Fantastic Beasts five-film series. People of all ages have been enthralled by these extraordinary adventures, set within an expanding universe, inspired by the vision of J.K. Rowling. For today's growing worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, the Wizarding World welcomes everyone to explore more of this magical universe - past, present and future. The Wizarding World also provides fans with an instant, trusted kite-mark of quality and authenticity.