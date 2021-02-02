Hal Holbrook, the veteran actor known for playing Mark Twain for decades among dozens of other movie, TV, and stage roles, has sadly passed away. Though word of his death is just making it to the media, Holbrook's personal assistant, Joyce Cohen, revealed on Monday that the actor died at his home in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 23. An exact cause of death wasn't named. Holbrook was 95 years old.

Hal Holbrook might be best known for portraying Mark Twain over the course of six decades. He first started portraying Mark in the late 1940s in a show for school groups. He later turned the act into the one-man show, Mark Twain Tonight!, in the 1950s. His take on Twain went mainstream when he made an appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1956, and in 1967, he brought back Mark Twain Tonight! for a special on CBS. After winning a Tony award for the stage version, the CBS performance earned Holbrook his first Emmy nomination.

"Mark Twain gets me out of the bed in the morning," Holbrook said of the role in a 2014 interview with the Los Angeles Times. "He literally fires me up. I don't have to fire myself up, all I have to do is lay there and think about what's going on in my country and the world and run over some of the Twain I am going to do."

Oddly enough, Holbrook ultimately portrayed Twain longer than author Samuel Langhorne Clemens, who started using the name as a pen name in 1863. Holbrook himself also became an author when he released his memoir, Harold: The Boy Who Became Mark Twain, in 2011. Holbrook's long run bringing Twain to life came to an end when he retired the one-man show in Sept. 2017. He had been playing the character for six decades.

After making himself famous playing Mark Twain, Holbrook would go on to appear in many, many other memorable roles. He is also known for playing Deep Throat in All the President's Men along with playing Abraham Lincoln in the two separate miniseries Lincoln and North and South. He has also appeared in other movies like The Fog, Creepshow, The Majestic, and The Firm. In more recent years, he had roles in popular television shows like Sons of Anarchy, Bones, Grey's Anatomy, and Hawaii Five-0.

Holbrook is a five-time Primetime Emmy Award winner, having won for his roles in The Bold Ones: The Senator, Pueblo, Sandburg's Lincoln, and Portrait of America along with an Actor of the Year award in 1974. He was honored with the National Humanities Medal by George W. Bush in 2003. At the age of 82, Holbrook also became one of the oldest actors to be up for an Oscar when he was nominated for his role as Ron Franz in the 2007 movie Into the Wild.

Holbrook's survivors include his children, Victoria, David, and Eve. Our condolences go out to them along with the rest of the family and friends at this time. Rest in peace, Hal Holbrook. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.