Halle Berry has recreated her classic James Bond orange bikini moment 18 years later. Berry portrayed Giacinta "Jinx" Johnson in 2002's Die Another Day. In one now-classic scene, Jinx wears an orange bikini with a white belt containing a holster for a knife. Now, Berry recreated part of that scene, minus the knife (and with a different bikini), on a beach while also wearing a straw hat. She posted the image on social media and people are losing their minds over the fact that the 53-year old might be more fit now than when she originally wore the orange bikini in 2002.

Halle Berry has worn her newest orange bikini several times over the past few weeks as she gets her exercising in. The actress works hard to keep her body in shape, though she maintains that it isn't through hours of exercise every day. She's been promoting her Phit Talks and Fitness Fridays over the years, and she often posts images and video of her working out with long-time trainer Lee Thomas.

When it comes down to length of an exercise session, Halle Berry likes to keep it short. She maintains that she and Lee Thomas spend about 90 minutes together, though not all of that is work. "Half the time our sweat sessions were just 20 minutes long," she said. "If anything, I've learned that a 20-minute workout can totally knock you on your butt." Berry has promoted circuit training as a way of maintaining her body and health, where she works hard at different intervals for short bursts of time. Berry says that she'll start "churning through one after another, going as hard as I can for a set amount of time so I don't have to count reps."

As for the current state of the Jame Bond franchise, Daniel Craig is preparing to retire after the release of No Time to Die, which should have already opened in theaters. When asked about an actor to take over for Craig, Halle Berry said, "I'd want to see Hugh Jackman or Idris Elba. I would go for him." Elba's name has been attached to Bond rumors for years now, though nothing has ever been officially confirmed.

Halle Berry says that working on Die Another Day "was one of the best experiences of my career working with that family, so I'm excited to see the new film." She also noted that she would be into returning to the franchise if the timing was right. She's been busy with the John Wick franchise lately, so she hasn't had much time for anything else, other than exercise on the beach. Who knows, maybe Berry will end up in another Bond movie at some point down the line. In the meantime, you can check out her Die Another Day bikini recreation above, thanks to Halle Berry's Instagram account.