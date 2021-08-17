Halle Berry is heading to court based on alleged false promises to appear in a movie that MMA fighter Cat Zingano says cost her her job in the UFC. Filing a lawsuit against Halle Berry, Zingano claims that she met with the actress back in July 2019 to speak about a movie Bruised, which Berry was set to direct. Per the complaint, Berry allegedly told Zingano she was perfect for the project and to keep her schedule clear because the movie's production was soon to begin.

According to Zingano, the UFC presented her with a big fight offer shortly after this conversation with Berry. Zingano alleges that she discussed the fight offer with Berry, claiming that Halle advised her to pass on the fight if she wanted to star in Bruised, citing liability concerns from the insurer. After agonizing over the decision, Zingano says she ultimately passed on the fight in favor of the movie, and the UFC terminated her contract as a result.

The court docs add that Zingano told Berry about her release from the UFC as a result of turning down the fight offer. According to the now-former UFC fighter, she was shocked to hear from Berry that she could no longer be a part of Bruised as she was no longer working with the UFC. Zingano says she was told that the movie could only work with actual UFC fighters, regardless of the nature of Cat's exit from the company. Current UFC Women's Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko was later cast for the project.

Zingano, who now competes as a Bellator fighter, claims that Berry has since cut off all communications from her. Seeking damages for how the situation has affected her career, Zingano says she relied on Berry's promise only to end up getting hosed. Berry's legal team has not yet offered an official comment on the news of the lawsuit.

Directed by Halle Berry, Bruised is written by Michelle Rosenfarb. The movie follows disgraced MMA fighter Jackie Justice (Berry) as she has to face one of the rising stars of the MMA world. Along with Berry, Bruised stars Shamier Anderson, Adan Canto, Sheila Atim, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and UFC fighter Valentina Shevchenko. Originally, Blake Lively was attached to star in the lead role, but Berry replaced her when boarding the project as director. The movie also serves as Berry's directorial debut.

After Shevchenko defeated Jessica Andrade at UFC 261 in April, the fighter posted a video to Instagram revealing the video call she'd received from Berry in support of her win. In the clip, Berry can be heard telling Shevchenko that she would have been there in the front row to attend if she could have with Valentina thanking the actress for her kind words. In the caption, Shevchenko noted that Berry was "the most amazing and inspirational person."

Berry replied: "I love you, champ. You are my inspiration. You are the most focused and determined person I've ever met. And I can't wait for the world to see what a movie star you are."

Bruised is scheduled to be released on Nov. 24, 2021, on Netflix. Meanwhile, Berry can also be seen back on the big screen in Roland Emmerich's upcoming sci-fi action movie Moonfall with Patrick Wilson and Donald Sutherland. That movie will be released on Feb. 4, 2022. This news comes to us from TMZ.