Halle Berry infamously stripped off her top in Swordfish, showing off her assets to Hugh Jackman in a scene that will live on in infamy. That happened way back in 2001 in the golden age of DVDs. And it surely wrecked a lot of pause buttons. Now, nearly twenty years later, Halle is going topless again, only this time it's on Instagram. And it's not to sell an action movie, it's to promote self-love amidst the backdrop of a difficult divorce.

Nearly two decades later, Halle Berry doesn't look like she has aged a day. A lot of famous friends have been chiming in to comment on how tone her arms are, looking ready for another fight alongside John Wick. In the past month, Halle Berry also paid homage to her iconic bikini scene from Die Another Day in which she portrayed Giacinta "Jinx" Johnson in a stunning two-piece.

Halle Berry is staying positive while going through her long divorce. "Self-love is never selfish," was the caption the actress left along with her image. Self-love is something Berry advocates for on social media quite frequently. Fellow Catwoman actress Zoe Kravitz, who got a lot of attention last weekend when The Batman trailer was launched during DC FanDome, replied, 'Wow!' Janelle Monáe was quick to quip back, "Wow and pow." Actress Nadine Velazquez also commented, saying "Love is all there is." And Kim Fields added, "Stunning quiet power & grace." She tagged this sentiment with a heart and fist bump emoji.

Just yesterday, Halle Berry filed a petition to represent herself as she goes through the final stages of her divorce with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. The divorce was filed way back in 2015. The couple were only married for two years, having met a decade ago in 2010. They married in July of 2013 at a French chateau. The former couple share one son together who is now 6 years old. Halle Berry also has a 12-year-old daughter from another marriage to ex-husband Gabriel Aubry.

It was previously reported that Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez had finalized their divorce way back in December 2016. It was later confirmed that the couple never officially filed a formal custody arrangement for their son.

Halle Berry is gearing up to shoot Roland Emmerich's next disaster thriller called Moonfall. She will be teaming up with Josh Gad and Patrick Wilson to stop the moon from crashing into the earth. Over the summer, she had signed on to play a transgender woman in an upcoming drama, but quickly stepped away once controversy started to brew over the roll.

Halle Berry has also been petitioning fans to see if they want a B.A.P.S. sequel, a would-be follow up to director Robert Townsend's comedy from over 22 years ago. Halle Berry definitely looks like she could pull it off. The verdict is still out, though. Do fans really want a B.A.P.S. sequel? Perhaps a few more Instagram photos will do just fine for now.