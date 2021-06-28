Ask Halle Berry and she says, "love is ALWAYS the answer." This weekend wraps up Pride Month celebrations, and Halle showed the love in her rainbow-striped skirt revealing her sunflower tattoo to the delight of her fans. Berry had first husband David Justice's name covered with a sunflower design after their split, "because when darkness descends they close up to regenerate... but I really wish I'd never had the tattoo in the first place." Halle Berry's nude stroll through the woods also marks the 20th anniversary of her first-ever nude scene in the 2001 action classic Swordfish, which was released on June 8, 2001.

Artists around the world showed their support this month which coincides with the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, in which patrons of New York City's gay bars fought back against police raids in a multi-day uprising. Last year, Halle Berry faced black lash from transgender activists after she expressed her interest in playing a trans man in a future film during an Instagram Live interview.

Halle Berry later released a statement apologizing. "As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories," she wrote. "I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and I will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake,"Halle added. "I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera."

Halle Barry can be seen in front of the camera in the Netflix production The Mothership which is in production now. The sci-fi adventure follows Sara Morse (Berry) one year since her husband mysteriously vanished from their rural farm. When she discovers a strange, extraterrestrial object underneath their home, Sara and her kids embark on a race to find their husband, father, and most importantly - the truth. She'll be joined by Deadwood star Molly Parker, and Omari Hardwick, who's latest film Army of the Dead is in theaters now.

As for going topless, Berry has this to say, "If it requires a bikini, my answer is always yes please!"

She spoke candidly recently about her first nude scene in Swordfish,﻿ which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month.﻿ The actress was very aware it was going to be the only thing about the movie that anyone would be talking about. The scene became even more iconic after Swordfish director Dominic Sena revealed that Berry was paid an extra $500,000, "$250,000 per breast" he reportedly said - on top of her $2.5 million salary to bare it all.

Barry disputes the rumor quipping, "If I were charging for them, it would be a lot more than $500,000," However, Ms. Berry has no regrets. "It was such gratuitous nudity, and some people have a problem with that. While I was making Swordfish, I knew it was gratuitous. I never made excuses for it." Barry celebrates fitness, beauty and even has her own app with fitness trainer Peter Thomas to whip you into shape. She's takes pride in her body's health and strength; why not share her accomplishments? We're here for it!