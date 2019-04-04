For the past few years, Hallmark has been making horror fans happy by including characters from the genre as part of their Keepsake Ornaments collection. Jaws, Alien, Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, and other horror classics have gotten special ornaments from the company in years past, and it looks like Hallmark is at it again for 2019. Several new ornaments for this year have been revealed, and as with other years, there are some amazing ornaments here fans are going to want for their personal collections. After all, who wouldn't want Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Bill Murray as part of their holiday decorations?

Negan is not the first character from The Walking Dead to be given the Keepsake Ornament treatment from Hallmark. Past years have seen the releases of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira), and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Perhaps it was time for Hallmark to include one of the key villains from the hit AMC series as a part of the line, with Negan being the most logical choice. The character will fit right in with the Walking Dead heroes on the tree, right up there with them as one of the most well known characters of the series. Negan might be one of the most brutal and sadistic characters on the show, but the character still has fans who just absolutely love Jeffrey Dean Morgan in the role.

For major Ghostbusters fans, however, the most notable new ornaments here are Peter Venkman and the Ecto-1. Fan excitement surrounding the upcoming sequel from director Jason Reitman has proven just how much people still care about the original movies. It has not been confirmed whether or not we'll be seeing Bill Murray reprising the role of Peter for the new movie, but it seems likely given his involvement in the 2016 reboot. In any case, you can definitely see him on your Christmas tree at the end of 2019, should you purchase the new ornament from Hallmark.

A handful of the horror-themed ornaments will all be available on July 13. This includes Monster Mash Collection (Wolfgang, Frank, and Dracula), Peanuts: The Halloween Vulture, Scooby-Doo: Haunted House Hijinks, the Ghostbusters Ecto-1, Bewitching Black Cat, and The Nightmare Before Christmas ornaments for Jack as Sandy Claws and Scary Teddy & Undead Duck. October 5 will then see the releases of Bill Murray's Peter Venkman from Ghostbusters and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan from The Walking Dead. The Jurassic Park T-Rex will then arrive on November 8, with a standalone Jack Skellington (as Santa) coming on December 3.

It may be only April, but it's not too early to start planning the decoration of this year's Christmas tree. Any Ghostbusters fan needs to have a Peter Venkman adorning their trees every holiday season, and Hallmark is giving us the opportunity to make that happen. Not to mention Walking Dead and Jurassic Park fans feeling the same with their respective ornaments. You can take a look at some photographs of the new ornaments below. Thanks to Bloody Disgusting for the heads up.