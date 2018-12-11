Earlier this year we finally saw the release of Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green's direct sequel to John Carpenter's proto-type slasher flick Halloween, which originally starred Jamie Lee Curtis and Donald Pleasance. Curtis returned to the role of Laurie Strode this past Halloween and the film was a massive hit earning $159 million at the domestic box office. But still, we have not heard anything regarding a possible follow-up. What gives? But I guess we needn't worry too much as even franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis has yet to hear diddly squat on that front either.

"I have no idea at this point, today, I have no idea. I would make an assumption that if David Gordon Green has a story to tell, that the people involved with the movie would encourage him to tell it. [Laughs] I haven't been told whether or not he has a story to tell and whether or not he would include Laurie Strode in the telling. Really, time will tell. I know David is a busy guy."

Okay, good to know. But if a new film is placed into production, does Jamie Lee even care to return, yet again, to the role of Laurie Strode? As it turns out, yes, Curtis admits she'd be happy to play Laurie again.

Related: Halloween 2018 Steelbook, 4K Blu-Ray Release Date Revealed

"I'd be happy to do it, sure. This was an extraordinary experience. David was a fantastic director, writer, but obviously this 2018, 40th anniversary, was Laurie's story, and obviously, there are now other people's stories that would need to get told. But Laurie's story was told beautifully this year, and I would have no way of knowing how they would incorporate her into the future."

The new film was produced by Blumhouse and took place 40 years after Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. Locked up in an institution, Myers manages to escape when his bus transfer goes horribly wrong. Laurie now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. But this time, she's ready for him.

This new Halloween was directed by David Gordon Green from a screenplay he co-wrote along with Jeff Fradley and Danny McBride based on characters created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill. Malek Akkad, Jason Blum, and Bill Block produced the movie, which starred Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Virginia Gardner, and James Jude Courtney as Michael Myers / The Shape. Carpenter and his son Cody Carpenter contributed the film's score, along with Daniel Davies.

If you somehow missed the film in theaters this past Halloween, the Blumhouse sequel will be released on Digital on December 28, 2018, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on January 15, 2019. This news first appeared at Entertainment Weekly.