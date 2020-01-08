NECA is at it again with their incredibly detailed action figures. This time around they're going back into horror territory with 1981's Halloween II. These are not to be confused with Rob Zombie's movie. Laurie Strode and Dr. Loomis come in a special two-pack, while a new version of Michael Myers from the sequel is sold separately. As with all of their figures, these look great and are a must-own for any hardcore horror fans out there looking for more memorabilia to put up on the shelf.

Based on their appearance in the classic 1981 sequel, each figure stands approximately 8″ tall. They come complete with pistols, an interchangeable hand, and a pumpkin based on the movie poster artwork. Figures are highly detailed and fully poseable featuring the authorized likenesses of Donald Pleasence and Jamie Lee Curtis. Window box packaging recreates the look of Haddonfield Memorial Hospital.

These new Halloween 2 figures come with real clothing, which separates them from some of the other NECA products. Laurie Strode is in a hospital gown with some blood on it, while Dr. Loomis is in his normal clothing and Michael Myers has his iconic coveralls. If that wasn't enough, the Myers figure has the blood tears on his mask. These figures are all ready to reenact classic scenes from the 1981 sequel, which has a cult following after not being well-received upon its initial release. A release date for the figures has not been set, but there has already been a strong reaction to them on social media.

While John Carpenter directed the first installment, he did not return for Halloween 2, although he did write and produce it. Instead, Rick Rosenthal took over and made his directorial debut with the sequel. The movie takes place minutes after the original and it introduced an interesting plot twist that horror fans either love or they hate. In Halloween 2, it is revealed that Laurie Strode and Michael Myers are actually siblings. This big reveal would go on to shape the arc of the franchise in the next handful of installments.

While Halloween 2 was panned by critics, it was a box office success upon its release in 1981. It was able to earn over $25.5 million globally, which ended up beating out Friday the 13th Part 2 ($21.7 million), Omen III: The Final Conflict ($20.4 million), and The Howling ($18 million). With that being said, it paled in comparison to Halloween's $47 million. All of this has been wiped out by the success of the latest Halloween trilogy.

Blumhouse brought back John Carpenter and erased all of the sequels. While some horror fans were not into the idea at all, it was a box office smash, going on to earn over $255.4 million globally. With that kind of success, a sequel was inevitable, but Blumhouse later announced a full trilogy to put an end to the franchise, at least for now. With the new resurgence, the Halloween franchise is arguably bigger now than it ever was before with a new generation of horror fans getting turned on to the world of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers. You can check out the new Halloween 2 figures below, thanks to the NECA Twitter account.

They couldn't stop him... Now he's back! Brand new Halloween 2 (1981) Michael Myers to stalk Laurie & Loomis. pic.twitter.com/zcgLfCQWWc — NECA (@NECA_TOYS) January 8, 2020

The nightmare isn’t over...

Halloween 2 (1981) 2 pack featuring Dr. Loomis & Laurie Strode pic.twitter.com/WnmDxSYIy7 — NECA (@NECA_TOYS) January 8, 2020