The early reactions to Halloween coming out of the Toronto International Film Festival have been pretty fantastic and that could lead to Halloween 2 actually happening. That is, assuming the positive buzz and excitement leading up to the movie's release leads to a solid take at the box office. If the highly-anticipated horror sequel does scare up some serious bucks, producer Jason Blum is ready to make a sequel.

Initially, thanks to some social media activity, it appeared as though Jason Blum and his company Blumhouse, who are behind the new Halloween movie, weren't planning a sequel. Or, at the very least, didn't have plans currently. However, in a new interview, Blum has offered some clarity and confirms that they hope to have the opportunity to do further sequels down the line. But it all depends on whether or not audiences turn up to see this one. Here's what he had to say about it when asked about the previous comments.

"No, I think that got a bit screwed up. I'd love to do sequels, and I hope we do a sequel and we will do a sequel if the movie performs. We're not going to decide if we do a sequel or not until we see the reaction to this movie. But I really hope to make it."

Blumhouse has become a true Hollywood success story and the meat and potatoes of their business is producing small budget horror movies. If those movies are successful, they are often turned into franchises. Halloween represents their first attempt at rebooting an existing franchise. In this case, the new movie serves as a direct sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 slasher classic and ignores every other previously produced sequel. Though, it stands to reason that they would follow along the same lines, even if it is a pre-existing franchise.

It's hard to imagine a scenario, at this point in time, where the movie doesn't make enough to justify at least one more sequel. As of this writing, director David Gordon Green's Halloween has an 81 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a ton of rave reactions coming out of TIFF. That's second only to the original. Excitement levels amongst horror fans were already very high, but this positive buzz could help bring more casual moviegoers out to see what Green, with the assistance of John Carpenter and Danny McBride, who co-write the script, has managed to cook up. McBride previously revealed that they have an idea for a sequel, should they get the opportunity to do one.

We'll be getting another wave of reactions to Halloween soon as the movie will make its U.S. debut at Fantastic Fest in Austin later this month before opening nationwide on October 19. With any luck, this will be the start of a new era for Michael Myers. With Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger both dormant, for the time being, the original slasher icon has a true opportunity to shine. This news originated over at Forbes.