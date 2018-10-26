It looks like Halloween 2, or whatever they end up calling it, is an inevitability at this point, as Danny McBride confirms talks are taking place for a sequel. McBride co-wrote the new Halloween movie with Jeff Fradley and director David Gordon Green. McBride and Green hadn't really worked in the horror genre before, having primarily been known for their comedy exploits up to this point, but they proved they have the goods and it looks like Blumhouse Productions, the studio behind the recent sequel to John Carpenter's original classic, are looking to keep the team together.

Danny McBride had been making the rounds for interviews to promote the new Halloween, which has been received very well by critics and fans, generally speaking, and has been a big hit so far. As horror goes, that means Halloween 2 (or what would technically be Halloween 3 in this new franchise continuity) is almost a guarantee, which was confirmed by McBride in a recent interview. Here's what he had to say about it when asked about a possible next installment.

"We definitely have ideas of what we would do. I think we did not allow ourselves to really indulge those ideas until the movie came out. We just wanted to put all our hopes and dreams in having this film stick the landing. But we do have thoughts and ideas of what we could possibly do. We hadn't invested a ton of time on them, but now we're being asked to figure it out. There are definitely talks on whether we will do more of them and we're just trying to see what best makes sense."

While the new Halloween could certainly serve as a satisfying conclusion (for the most part) to the franchise, that's not how horror works. These franchises are cash cows and there is no way those behind it are going to just let it die at this point. As of this writing, the movie has earned $110.5 million at the global box office, working from a budget of just $10 million. If it never made another dime, a sequel would probably get the green light, but this movie still has a long way to go.

Blumhouse has built one of the more amazingly successful studios in Hollywood based on turning small horror movies into big franchises. This is simply what they do and that means Halloween 2 is happening. Ignoring the question of whether or not they should do that, it makes perfect sense to bring the guys back who made this first movie a success, assuming they want to come back. Nothing appears to be broken. Don't fix it.

The ending of the latest installment does leave the door at least cracked open for a follow-up. Plus, Jamie Lee Curtis recently stated that, as long as David Gordon Green is on board in the director's chair, she will come back again as Laurie Strode for another movie. With all of that in mind, expect to see more Michael Myers on the big screen, sooner rather than later. This news was first reported by Deadline.