Is the new Halloween movie going to give Michael Myers just one eye to work with? It certainly looks like that may be the case, based on a close examination of the movie's first poster. Blumhouse recently debuted the first Halloween poster, which took a minimalistic approach, but introduced us to the older Michael Myers and his new look. In many ways, it's the same slasher we know from John Carpenter's original movie, perhaps to a surprising degree of paying attention to continuity and detail.

When the Halloween poster is lightened up, as it was pretty dark, we can see a lot more detail on the older mask and the face of Michael Myers. It's the same mask that he wore 40 years ago, but it's clearly been through the ringer over the course of the last four decades. The lightened up version of the poster also reveals a much better look at what's hiding behind the mask. When examined closely, his right eye is open and is definitely there. When looking over at his left eye, it's a different story. Not only is his eye not open, but it doesn't appear to be there at all.

If this is indeed the case, it looks like director David Gordon Green, his co-writer Danny McBride and the folks at Blumhouse paid attention to what happens in the original Halloween. Famously, during the climactic closet scene, Laurie Strode stabs Michael in the eye with a hanger in order to get away. None of the sequels really paid much attention to this and, in later sequels, it was made clear, through a series of things no person could possibly live through, that Michael Myers was damn near invincible. But that's not what's going on with this Halloween reboot. If the horror icon is indeed walking around with just one eye this time around, that is a very cool detail.

This particular movie is going to ignore every single sequel, even the well-liked Halloween II, and will serve as a direct sequel to the original. That means, the filmmakers are able to establish some new mythology in the universe. In this case, seeing that our killer has only one eye, it looks like he's not going to be nearly as impervious as he's been in the past. That could add an interesting dimension to this whole thing. Add to that his age, cause he should be somewhere in his 70s. Can a one-eye senior be as good at killing folks with a kitchen knife and a Cracker Barrel discount? We'll have to wait and see.

The movie sees Jamie Lee Curtis return as Laurie Strode and John Carpenter is on board as an executive producer. He will also be providing the original score. Halloween is set for release on October 19 of this year. Jason Blum, head of Blumhouse Productions, recently praised the first cut of the movie that he saw. With the poster out and the release date six months away, it's likely we'll be seeing a teaser trailer sooner rather than later. In the meantime, you can check out a lightened up version of the poster for yourself below. This was previously reported by Bloody Disgusting.