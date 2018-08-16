We have ourselves a new look at Michael Myers in Halloween 2018. In this movie, we pick up 40 years after the events of the original. This sequel will ignore every prior sequel. That means Michael Myers has been locked up for four decades and hasn't had the chance to get any killing out of his system for a very long time. He's probably going to be dying to scratch that itch. As teased in this new photo, it looks like all of that time just sitting around, plotting his revenge, led the slasher to get pretty creative.

The image features the killer in his classic blue jumpsuit and mask, which is showing signs of age. Michael Myers is holding a chain with bells on either and, his hands very bloody. We can only assume that he's about to kill someone with this bell chair, or that he has just recently done just that. In any case, it's a pretty creative method for dispatching of some poor, unsuspecting victim. We should be looking forward to more than just stabbings in the new Halloween, which should be fun for horror fans.

This is not to say that the man hasn't found clever ways to kill people over the years. He famously put an ice hockey skate through Joseph Gordon Levitt's face in H20. But it's good to see that director David Gordon Green and his co-writer Danny McBride, who are largely known for their comedic exploits, have a good sense for clever horror as well. In addition to this bell situation, it also looks like Michael Myers will be carving up the heads of one of his victims like a pumpkin. This thing is going to earn its R-rating.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode and, in this new mythology, Michael Myers is no longer her brother. She's also not just going to be running scared. She's been prepping for Myers eventual escape and Laurie is going to try and kill him before he gets the chance to kill her. Laurie is also going to have a daughter, played by Judy Greer, and a granddaughter, played by Andi Matichak, to worry about. Nick Castle, the original actor who brought the slasher to life, is back in a limited role, with James Jude Courtney also playing Myers.

John Carpenter is on board to compose the score for the movie's soundtrack and will also serve as an executive producer. Even though he's not directing, this will certainly have his stamp on it. Blumhouse and Universal are set to release Halloween in theaters on October 19, with the movie first debuting at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. That means we should be hearing some early word from critics relatively soon. Be sure to check out the new photo, which comes from the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly, for yourself below.