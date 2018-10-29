There's a new slasher champ in town. Halloween has officially passed Scream as the highest-grossing slasher movie at the box office in history. The sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 classic has been killing it at the box office since its released earlier this month and after less than two weeks, it's already proved to be the biggest hit the horror sub-genre has ever seen. Not that it wasn't clear previously, but it's safe to say, Michael Myers is back from the dead in a very big and meaningful way.

Following another weekend atop the box office, making it two in a row, Halloween has now grossed $172 million worldwide, with $126 of that coming domestically. With Monday's additional money factored in, it will easily pass the $173 million mark. Wes Craven's meta classic Scream was released in 1996 and for more than two decades, it's been the king of slasher horror, having grossed $173 million worldwide during its original run. But horror is having itself a big moment in the mainstream and that, coupled with a good dose of nostalgia and some very positive buzz have helped Michael Myers steal the title from Ghostface.

This doesn't account for inflation. When taking inflation into account, Scream would have just about doubled its domestic take of $103 million in today's money to $206 million. That means Halloween would have to make somewhere in the neighborhood of $346 million to beat the inflated gross for Scream. That's not out of the question, but as it stands now, in terms of straight-up dollars earned, the new Halloween is the champ. Plus, the movie still likely has a long way to go before it wraps up its box office killing spree around the globe, since it's only been in theaters for about ten days as of this writing.

Interestingly, the Scream franchise is still miles ahead of Halloween. To date, the four Scream movies have grossed $604.4 million. By comparison, the eleven movies in the long-running franchise started by John Carpenter back in 1978 have grossed around $515 million. Though, it's all but guaranteed that Halloween 2, or whatever they end up titling it, is going to happen at this point and with that, the franchise should easily climb over that $604 million mark, if it doesn't manage to do so before this movie is done at the box office.

Blumhouse his behind the latest movie's success, with David Gordon Green in the director's chair. Talks have already been underway for a sequel, given the success, and Jamie Lee Curtis has said she'll return if Green comes back. Interestingly, Blumhouse head Jason Blum has expressed interest previously in reviving the Scream franchise as well. In any case, this is a huge win for Blumhouse and, ultimately, it's going to be a big win for horror lovers everywhere, as other studios are going to do what they can to emulate this success. These numbers were provided by Box Office Mojo.