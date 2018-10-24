Last weekend, Halloween absolutely murdered it at the box office, bringing in $76.2 million. That was nearly good enough for the all-time October opening weekend record, which was broken by Venom earlier this month. It's still the best opening any slasher movie has ever seen and it looks like the hot streak for Michael Myers is set to continue as this week's newcomers, which include Hunter Killer and Johnny English Strikes Again, don't stand a chance against the return of the legendary horror franchise in its second frame.

Everybody else will once again be looking at a distant second to director David Gordon Green's Halloween this weekend. Projections have the sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 original dipping just 35 to 40 percent, meaning it should earn somewhere between $45 and $49 million. It's good to keep in mind that word of mouth has been pretty strong for this one. Even if the movie takes a 50 percent plunge at this weekend's box office, which would see it taking in around $38 million, it's still going to be more than enough to best this weekend's new options being presented to moviegoers.

The best showing for a newcomer this weekend should go to Hunter Killer, which is a submarine war thriller starring Gerard Butler and recent Oscar-winner Gary Oldman who somehow got talked into this. The movie isn't doing terribly well with critics so far, boasting a poor 35 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, the Donovan Marsh, R-rated thrill ride should bring in around $8 million, which will put it in fourth place for the weekend.

Both A Star Is Born and Venom should remain in the number two and three spots, respectively, as they did last week. Bradley Cooper's directorial debut, which stars Lady Gaga and has been getting some serious Oscar buzz, should nab another $13 to $15 million, while Venom should see a more significant dip, bringing in around $10 million. Rounding out the top five, benefiting once again from the family-friendly crowd and the Halloween weekend, will be Goosebumps 2, which should bring in between $6 and $7 million in its third frame.

Johnny English Strikes Again, which sees Rowan Atkinson return as the James Bond spoof character, will likely stumble at the domestic office, bringing in just $2 to $4 million, but that will still put it in the top 10. This week's other newcomer, Indivisible, a dramatic based-on-a-true-story drama about Army Chaplain Darren Turner, should barely crack the top ten with around $2 million. Be sure to check out our full list of the top ten predictions and check back with us on Sunday for the full list of weekend box office estimates. These numbers were provided by Box Office Mojo.