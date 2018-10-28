Halloween took the number one spot at this weekend's box office for the second week in a row with $32 million. Since making its debut last weekend, the Blumhouse production has earned $126.6 million in North America alone, and $172.2 million worldwide. The latest in the Halloween franchise is now the second highest grossing R-rated horror film to be released since last year's big screen adaptation of Stephen King's IT. As for the highest grossing R-rated horror films of all time, the movie currently sits at an impressive number 6, just two weeks into its theatrical run.

Taking the second spot at this weekend's box office is Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born, earning $14.1 million. The remake has made over $253.3 million globally since premiering four weeks ago and is getting some big Academy Awards buzz. Coming in at number three again this weekend is Sony's Venom, which was able to take in an additional $14.1 million in its fourth week in theaters. To date, the comic book movie has earned $508.3 million globally, with over $321 million of that total coming from overseas.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween stayed at number four this weekend, having brought in $7.5 million. The children's horror movie has been holding strong in the top five, but is earning considerably less than its predecessor. Coming in at number six this weekend is the debut of Gerard Butler's Hunter Killer with $6.6 million. The military thriller currently has an A- grade from CinemaScore and has been getting strong reviews. However, it wasn't enough to get past the Goosebumps franchise.

The Hate U Give was able to remain at number six this weekend having earned $5.1 million. The drama is based on Angie Thomas' 2017 novel of the same name, and has brought in an impressive $19.6 million globally since its debut four weeks ago. The Neil Armstrong biopic, First Man, held on at number seven this weekend with $4.9 million. To date, the film has brought in $74.4 million worldwide.

Coming in at number eight at this weekend's box office is the family animated film Smallfoot with $4.7 million. The 3D computer-animated musical comedy adventure is based off of Sergio Pablos' book Yeti Tracks. Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish's Night School took the number nine spot with $3.2 million. The big surprise this weekend is seeing Jonah Hill's Mid90s hit number ten in its second weekend in theaters. The film rocketed to $3 million, due to positive reviews as well as opening in more theaters and word-of-mouth advertising. You can check out the rest of this weekend's box office numbers over at Box Office Mojo.