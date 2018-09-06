A new preview for Halloween 2018 has made its way online that dives deep into the horrors of slasher icon Michael Myers. The masked slasher icon is making his way back to the big screen for the first time in nearly a decade and horror fans are very much ready for what's coming our way this fall. Now, just after the second full-length Halloween trailer debuted, a brand new featurette has been released that does a great job of building even more hype for the movie.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie Strode and in the featurette she explains Michael Myers as "Intense and brutal," which is exactly how he's appeared in every shred of footage we've seen up to this point. John Carpenter also shows up in the video and that's probably its main selling point. The man who created the franchise calls Myers "the embodiment of pure evil." Carpenter also had some very nice words for Curtis and her skill as an actress.

"Jamie has a talent. She was born with it. Perfect for the movie I made, and now she's perfect for David Gordon Green's movie."

Outside of listening to John Carpenter not sound crotchety, who seems genuinely interested in what has been accomplished with the new Halloween, we get to see Michael putting on the mask in this preview, which is pretty cool and quite chilling. Carpenter coming on board as an executive producer and creative consultant was a sticking point for producer Jason Blum and it sounds like the creative team has managed to please the master. Carpenter has this to say about David Gordon Green's entry in the franchise.

"This is as good as I've seen since we did the first movie."

Given that John Carpenter has a vested interest in the movie, it would be easy to take this statement with a grain of salt or two. However, Carpenter is a man who isn't afraid to speak his mind, so this is nice to hear. With the movie set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this week, we should be hearing word on whether or not the master of horror is just blowing smoke or if he's genuinely happy with what's been done here.

This particular entry in the franchise is going to ignore every previous sequel and will serve as a direct sequel to the original. But as we saw in the most recent trailer, there will be plenty of references and Easter eggs for longtime fans. In addition to Jamie Lee Curtis, the cast includes Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Virginia Gardner and the original man who brought Michael Myers to life, Nick Castle, who will pretty much be relegated to a cameo, but he's doing all of the breathing and studio voice work for the killer. Halloween is set to hit theaters on October 19. Be sure to check out the new featurette from the Universal Pictures YouTube channel for yourself below.