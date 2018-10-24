The Original Michael Myers actor, Nick Castle, is the focus of a new Halloween featurette. Castle is shown on the set of the latest film in costume and in street clothing, talking about that iconic head tilt that director John Carpenter asked for in the 1978 original film. Blumhouse's Halloween continues to be a hit at the box office, even though it has received some mixed reviews from horror aficionados since it was released last weekend. With that being said, getting to see Nick Castle back on the set with Carpenter and Jamie Lee Curtis is a major treat.

When it was first announced that Nick Castle was returning to portray Michael Myers for the new Halloween, horror fans went nuts, even if his part in the movie is a small cameo (the actor also did all of the ADR breathing). That small cameo sees the actor recreate the iconic head tilt as he and Laurie Strode see each other again for the first time in the film. James Jude Courtney plays the Shape for the rest of the film, copying the movements that Castle made famous in the first installment.

In a recent interview with Movieweb, Nick Castle was asked about returning to the character forty years after the first Halloween. Castle revealed that his agent, Sean Clark, had a big hand in getting him involved with the project. As it turns out, David Gordon Green and Danny McBride didn't even think to ask him because they just assumed that he wouldn't be interested in returning. Castle explains.

"So (Clark) called me up and said, Hey, Nick. I got a weird idea for you. What about playing Michael in the new Halloween? I stopped and went, What? He says, Yeah, they are thinking of it. How do you feel about it. I said, Oh, that could be fun. So, we gave it a nice thought, and talked about what I was interested in doing. What he could put together that made sense. And I wound up doing it. And it was a ball. I had a blast on set. It was so much fun."

Nick Castle also talked about working on the set of the original Halloween and noted that John Carpenter didn't really give him much direction while they were making the movie. According to Castle, Carpenter liked the way that he naturally walked and wanted him to do that in costume, so that's what the actor did. He made slow and deliberate movements that were natural, and not robotic in any way. James Jude Courtney basically did all of the same things that Castle did forty years ago to make everything as seamless as possible.

Halloween now has the second highest October debut of all time and is the highest opening weekend for the entire franchise. If that wasn't enough, the film is currently the second highest R-rated horror movie debut in box office history, right behind Andres Muschietti's big screen adaptation of Stephen King's IT. You can watch the new Nick Castle Halloween featurette below, provided by the Universal Pictures YouTube channel.