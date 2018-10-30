Did you notice that Laurie's daughter was wearing a Christmas sweater in the new Halloween? Even if you didn't, or if you haven't seen the movie yet, it's a thing. As it turns out, this wasn't just a random choice. It actually carried a lot of deeper meaning for the character of Karen Strode, played by Judy Greer. Director David Gordon Green and Greer have recently shined some light on the decision and what it means for the character.

Warning: minor spoilers ahead for the new Halloween. While many people in the movie are seen sporting various costumes, with decorations celebrating the holiday readily abundant, Laurie Strode's (Jamie Lee Curtis) daughter simply isn't having it. The family has a bad history with the holiday and, as such, Karen just chooses not to celebrate it at all. Part of that involves wearing a Christmas sweater. David Gordon Green had this to say about it.

"There's that little sign of rebellion. On Halloween, she wears a Christmas sweater so that she doesn't celebrate."

For those who did notice, the Christmas sweater may have seemed a bit out of place when taken at face value. But hearing that simple explanation actually makes a great deal of sense. The movie does a lot to make it clear that Karen and her mom don't exactly get along and that they have a very troubled relationship. All of that stemming from Laurie's encounter with Michael Myers all those years ago. Judy Greer explains that, while the idea was Green's, she immediately understood the point and took to it.

"That was David's idea, which I loved. We decided that Karen hates Halloween so much that she just skips it, and Thanksgiving, and in her own head goes right to Christmas. Like, as soon as the tiny little bite-sized candies come out in the drugstores for trick-or-treaters, she pulls out her Christmas sweater and is like, 'Nope, nope, I celebrate Christmas, I'm just skipping right to Christmas.'"

It's a detail that may have gone somewhat unnoticed by some. Or it may have just been something viewers noticed in passing and didn't pay much attention to. But it shows just how much thought went into crafting this sequel, as opposed to being a quickly cobbled together cash grab, which is far too often the case with horror franchise entries.

All of these little details made a big impression, as critics and moviegoers alike have responded to Halloween quite well. As of this writing, the movie has grossed $174 million worldwide, working from a budget of just $10 million. That has all but assured a sequel is going to happen, with co-writer Danny McBride recently saying that those talks have already started. Given what Karen, Laurie and Allyson Strode (Andi Matichak) went through, they may all be rocking Christmas sweaters next time around. This was previously reported by Entertainment Weekly.