A brand new image from Halloween 2018 has arrived. The debut of the new Halloween movie is inching ever closer and horror fans are growing just as impatient as they are excited. Jamie Lee Curtis is back as Laurie Strode for the first time in 16 years. Now, this new image gives us a look at an older Laurie with her daughter, played by Judy Greer. They're both cowering in fear, no doubt related to the threat of Michael Myers, but exactly what it is that has them looking so frightened is left mysterious.

We've still only gotten one Halloween trailer, but the photo reveals keep dropping. While Laurie Strode looks clearly afraid in this new image, the new Halloween is going to be rewriting the history fans are familiar with. This movie is going to serve as a direct sequel to John Carpenter's original 1978 slasher classic and Laurie isn't just going to be running scared. This time around, she's going to be on the offensive and will do her best take out Michael Myers before he can finish what he started four decades ago. Here's what Jamie Lee Curtis had to say about it.

"The first movie I was running more, and in this movie I'm hunting more. [You] watch this woman take back the narrative of her life."

This movie is also going to be erasing the element that Michael Myers is actually Laurie's brother. Some fans are surely going to feel a bit mixed on the idea that director David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride decided to throw out all of the previous sequels, including the well-liked Halloween II. But the mythology had become a bit muddy and what interesting place could one really take the story if the events of Halloween: Resurrection were still canon? This is, perhaps, the best way to approach the situation.

The new Halloween will return to Haddonfield. Though, the actual location is different. The original movie was shot in California, while David Gordon Green filmed in South Dakota. Still, Jamie Lee Curtis felt a strong connection when she first stepped on set.

"It felt just like it did on the streets of West Hollywood or South Pasadena. It had this incredible feeling of nostalgia, the simplicity of a small town in America, where this horror takes place. Right away, I was like, 'This is going to be amazing.'"

John Carpenter, though not directing, is on board as an executive producer and will be providing the score. Blumhouse and Universal are set to release Halloween in theaters on October 19, after the movie debuts at the Toronto International Film Festival next month. That means we should be getting some early critical reactions relatively soon to give us some idea as to whether or not this is the movie we've all been waiting to see. Be sure to check out the new image, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly, for yourself below.