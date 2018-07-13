Blumhouse is set to debut exclusive footage from their upcoming Halloween sequel during Universal's San Diego Comic-Con presentation in Hall H next Friday and they've released a new image of Michael Myers to pump up the excitement. The new Halloween is erasing everything that came after the 1978 original and treading a new path for the franchise with the blessing of horror master John Carpenter, who is also on board to compose the score for the latest movie. With Carpenter's blessing and the return of Jaime Lee Curtis and Nick Castle, it really looks like a proper return to form.

Jamie Lee Curtis has portrayed Laurie Strode in the iconic Halloween franchise in several of the films that followed John Carpenter's original 1978 classic, but she is pretty excited that the new movie is ditching everything that came after. The actress also praises the script that Danny McBride, Jeff Fradley, and David Gordon Green put together. Curtis likes the idea of starting fresh and likes the fact that this film takes place 40 years after the first. She had this to say.

"What I loved is that it surgically excises all of that dead tissue. This is growing from just that original movie, 40 years later. There may be people who love the other movies, great - (they have) zero relevance to this story."

While Jamie Lee Curtis' statement about ignoring the other films in the franchise is true, it doesn't mean that the new Halloween completely ignores them either. Director David Gordon Green agrees with Curtis, but notes that there are some subtle call-backs to the other films in the series that diehard fans will recognize. Above all, Green admits that he, Danny McBride, and Jeff Fradley all enjoy the other movies. He explains.

"This film isn't one to narratively recognize any of the films other than the original Halloween. But we very much enjoy the other films and there's a lot of very subtle shout-outs to a number of things that I think the big fans - the people that know the films scientifically - will get a kick out of, hopefully."

In the new Halloween, masked killer Michael Myers is about to be transferred from a psychiatric institution to a maximum-security prison and David Gordon Green says that "the sh*t hits the fan," which is one way to put it. Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode is going to have to go up against Michael Myers, the masked maniac that has haunted her for years, one last time. As for what will happen, that's all a mystery, but it looks like it's going to be one hell of a horrific ride.

Halloween will open in theaters on October 19th, but lucky San Diego Comic-Con attendees will get to see some exclusive footage from the upcoming horror film. There have been some mixed reviews on the recently released trailer by some hardcore fans, so maybe the new footage will give everybody something to get truly excited about. While we wait to find out, you can check out the new image of Michael Myers below, thanks to Entertainment Weekly.