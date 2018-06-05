USA Today has unveiled the very first images from Blumhouse's Halloween movie. As the first Halloween trailer is promised to be here on Friday, we get our first glimpse inside the actual movie in these terrifying new images.

The article at USA Today gives a little kore insight into the film's plot:

"A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac's night of terror - but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way.

In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter's life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael's inevitable return - to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak)."

Laurie Strode comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

In the movie, Judy Greer plays Karen Strode, Laurie Strode's daughter and Andi Matichak plays the young lead. Check out Jamie Lee Curtis and original actor who played The Shape, Nick Castle, in action in these promising new photos below. Michael Myers returns to hunt down Laurie on October 19, 2018.