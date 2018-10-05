Jason Blum recently revealed that he would love to keep making Halloween movies, cranking them out like the Paranormal Activity, Insidious, and The Purge franchises. It appears that Blumhouse may have already started working on Halloween 2, a follow up to David Gordon Green's project, and it hasn't even hit theaters yet. Blum was initially cautious about talking about another Halloween film because he was waiting to see how it did, but the initial tracking for the film indicates that it's going to be a pretty big success at the box office, which is also helped out by the fact that it has been getting positive reactions from fans and critics.

According to sources close to Blumhouse, another Halloween movie is already in the works. It appears that David Gordon Green and Danny McBride will not take part in the next film, as the source claims that an unknown writer is currently writing the screenplay. This is pretty big news for fans of the horror franchise and might even be news for Green and McBride, who have said in the past that they originally wanted to shoot two movies back-to-back.

Danny McBride has admitted that he and David Gordon Green have some ideas for another Halloween sequel, but it looks like those ideas may have hit the backburner, if these sources are accurate. Jason Blum also talked about the chance to make more installments, noting that making the latest Halloween movie was just like working on any other Blumhouse production, which gave him confidence that they could crank out a bunch of them. However, Blum admits that there's a challenge to come up with an original idea that doesn't stray too far away from what people loved about the other films in the franchise.

It's hard to gauge how well David Gordon Green and Danny McBride did on Halloween, but the movie received a standing ovation at its premiere and creator John Carpenter says that it's easily the best film in the franchise after his original. With that kind of praise, it seems strange that Blumhouse would want to try some fresh writers since what McBride and Green did has been getting so much early praise by horror fans and critics. Whatever the case may be, it looks like Blumhouse is preparing to make a lot more Halloween movies in the future.

Halloween opens on October 16th, and sees the return of Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode as she prepares to take down Michael Myers once and for all. Curtis has also expressed her love of the new film and the new evolution of her iconic character after admitting displeasure with Halloween H20. It's going to be very interesting to see how Blumhouse approaches making more movies in the franchise. Will they continue the tradition of forgetting about the recent installments like the new film does? For now, that remains to be unclear. This news was first reported by Bloody Disgusting.