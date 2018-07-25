Yesterday, we reported on Mondo's plan to reissue the soundtracks for the first 5 Halloween movies, remastered, on vinyl. For horror fans who find as much enjoyment in the soundscapes of films as the spectacle, it was almost as exciting as the fact that John Carpenter has returned to the franchise to score Blumhouse's Halloween reboot (in addition to executive producing). Based on a 5/4 drumbeat his father taught him as a kid, Carpenter scored the film he directed and co-wrote in 1978, the film widely credited with igniting the slasher subgenre craze of the 1980s.

That simple 5/4 keyboard riff was layered with sweeping synth-waves and throbbing rhythms that became as influential to many pioneering electronic musicians as the original Halloween was for many aspiring filmmakers. John Carpenter scored the majority of his films and, when he's not creating new music or producing movies, he packs concert halls with sold-out crowds who treat him like a Rockstar, cheering through renditions of the themes from The Fog, Christine, Escape from New York, and of course, Halloween (among many others). In fact, when Halloween 2018 hits theaters on October 19th, Carpenter will be neck-deep in another club tour taking the modern Renaissance Man from Amsterdam to Los Angeles.

As for what we can expect from Carpenter on Halloween 2018, director David Gordon Green was grilled inside Hall H this weekend, where Halloween Comic-Con footage raised the roof in the prestigious convention center. Many of the franchise's most ardent fans who feared a potentially-soulless recycling of the classic theme might find his response somewhat appeasing:

"We use the original theme by John Carpenter as the foundation of this movie. He's composing with his son, Cody, and Daniel Davies, as we speak. So far, it's fun to be able to figure out: When do you want the iconic music, and when do you want fresh and inventive music? The score also has a bit of Christine and Big Trouble in Little China in it."

In case you haven't been keeping up to date on Halloween, here's the synopsis:

"A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac's night of terror - but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. "

For horror fans, Halloween dominated the news from San Diego Comic-Con, and this bodes extremely well for a film still 3 months from release. We can expect the excitement to grow exponentially as Halloween 2018 premieres on the 40th Anniversary of John Carpenter's original-not to mention the fact that horror fans are always extra exuberant in October. For some of us, it's the equivalent of Christmas, after all! Check out the trailer for Halloween below. This news first appeared on Bloody Disgusting