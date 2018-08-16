One of the biggest selling points of Blumhouse/Universal's upcoming Halloween reboot is that franchise mastermind John Carpenterr has given the production his blessing (which was hardly the case with the majority of the Halloween sequels, as the filmmaker bowed out after Halloween III: Season of the Witch). In addition to giving the film a thumbs-up, he's involved as both an executive producer and primary composer. Part of the appeal of the original Halloween was its infectious 5/4 metered synth score, so fans are excited to hear a fresh reimagining of the classic soundtrack. While some were recently duped by a fan mix of the Halloween theme that emerged on Soundcloud, today, we're getting our first actual taste of the new score, along with details for the soundtrack's release.

The album will be released by Sacred Bones records, who released today's sample along with a statement that reads, in part:

"The new soundtrack pays homage to the classic Halloween score that Carpenter composed and recorded in 1978, when he forever changed the course of horror cinema and synthesizer music with his low-budget masterpiece. Several new versions of the iconic main theme serve as the pulse of Green's film, its familiar 5/4 refrain stabbing through the soundtrack like the Shape's knife. The rest of the soundtrack is just as enthralling, incorporating everything from atmospheric synth whooshes to eerie piano-driven pieces to skittering electronic percussion. While the new score was made with a few more resources than Carpenter's famously shoestring original, its musical spirit was preserved."

The album will hit online and brick-and-mortar retailers on October 19th, the same date Blumhouse's Halloween arrives in US theaters. The timing also coincides with the 40th Anniversary of the original Halloween, released in 1978 and widely credited with igniting the slasher craze of the 1980s. Sacred Bones is producing 2,000 copies of a special "art edition" which includes an alternate movie poster illustrated by Chris Bilheimer and pressed into clear vinyl with a "pumpkin orange" insert; the price is $26.

In 2018's Halloween:

"A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac's night of terror - but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter's life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael's inevitable return - to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak)."

Halloween 2018 is directed by David-Gordon Green from a script he co-scribed with his frequent collaborator Danny McBride. The film reunites Jamie Lee Curtis with original Michael Myers actor Nick Castle for what's been billed as a battle royale 40 years in the making. While October is always like Christmas for horror fans, this is Halloween is shaping up to be legendary! You can pre-order your copy of Halloween 2018's soundtrack at Sacred Bones Records.