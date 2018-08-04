The new Halloween movie will be hitting theaters soon and producer Malek Akkad has hinted at the possibility of a William Shatner cameo in the future. Blumhouse is behind the new entry into the franchise that is being billed as a direct sequel to the first film under the direction of David Gordon Green. While the new installment is ignoring much of the last handful of movies, it definitely is not ignoring the look of The Shape, which means that the old William Shatner mask is back, and Akkad wants to see the real-life Shatner come face to face with his likeness on the big screen.

Malek Akkad recently revealed in an interview that he has wanted to get a William Shatner cameo for quite some time now, even noting that he has reached out to the Star Trek icon. When asked if Shatner had ever contacted him about the use of his likeness in the Halloween franchise, Akkad said that the actor had never reached out directly. In the end, Akkad would like to see Shatner come face to face with The Shape. The producer had this to say.

"Not to me directly, and from what I hear he doesn't really acknowledge it. I think he makes light of it. We actually have one of the original impressions of Shatner in our office in L.A., so obviously we're really grateful to him, and in certain ways we've tried to reach out to him (to) maybe do an appearance? Lord knows he's busy enough with Star Trek stuff... but you never know."

It's widely known that the original mask worn by Nick Castle in Halloween is a modified mask of William Shatner's face. Shatner first had the mold made in 1975 for The Devil's Rain and it was later made into Star Trek masks. Producers of Halloween found the mask for less than $2 at a party store, brought it back to the studio and began to modify it by widening the eyes and adding some spray paint to it, giving the mask a blank expression. However, even with the modifying, it's still clearly Shatner's face.

It's unlikely that William Shatner will show up in the new Halloween movie, but it would be one of the best Easter Egg cameos in horror movie history. To see Shatner possibly get killed by The Shape wearing a mask of the actor's face would be so awesome. It makes one wonder why it hasn't happened before in all of the Halloween movies that have been made over the years. Depending on the success of Blumhouse's Halloween, we could end up seeing that cameo in the near future.

Halloween opens in theaters on October 19th, just in time for the final day of the month, which should be a big time for the new installment. John Carpenter is back on board executive producing and composing the score and Jamie Lee Curtis is back as Laurie Strode. Curtis says that she is very happy with the way that the movie came out. As for William Shatner, we may have to wait a little bit longer, but it could very well happen. You can read the rest of the interview with Halloween producer Malek Akkad over at Halloween Movies.