At long last, Halloween III: Season of the Witch is getting a sequel. It may not be coming directly from the studio, but it's a sequel nonetheless. The 1982 standalone is infamous as it didn't feature Michael Myers and, initially, was something of a bomb that almost ended the franchise. On the flipside, had it succeeded, the Halloween franchise would look nothing like it does today. Now, filmmaker Brandon Tobatto is rewriting history a bit as he's set to release Return of the Witch later this month.

Return of the Witch serves as the sequel we never got to Season of the Witch. Brandon Tobatto has released a teaser trailer for his sequel, which very much plays on familiar imagery from the original, Silver Shamrock and all. Though, it doesn't offer anything in the way of actual footage from his movie. Here's what Tobatto has to say about his upcoming fan entry into the franchise.

"The film will release on Youtube on October 27th, and promises an all-new take on the original story, all the while continuing those events directly, as well. The film will feature an updated cast, diverse locations, and the return of the infamous Silver Shamrock masks, used with permission from Trick or Treat Studios!"

In Return of the Witch, after finally coming to terms with the fact that his family's legacy has been forever tarnished by the events of a fateful Halloween in 1982, Connor Cochran, grandson of Conal Cochran and heir to the "Silver Shamrock" company, has hatched a plan to do away with the stigma surrounding the company. With this new brand set to be released on the nation, will he be able to right the wrongs of his ancestor, or finish what Conal Cochran started those many years ago?

The timing of this fan film's release couldn't be any better. The new Halloween sequel arrives in theaters this weekend which, similarly, is a direct sequel to the 1978 John Carpenter classic that started it all. The movie is set to give the franchise a big boost and should leave many fans wanting more. This will give them somewhere to turn. Interestingly enough, as we saw in one of the trailers, the new Halloween actually features a pretty major reference to Halloween III: Season of the Witch.

Over the years, quite a few fans have come to embrace Halloween III for the interesting and different thing that it is. It's since come around to become something of a classic in its own right and is regularly aired during this time of year on cable. The fact that someone has poured so much of their own blood, sweat and tears into something such as this, without the hope of personal profit, is a clear showcase of that love at its highest level. Be sure to check out the teaser for Return of the Witch for yourself below, direct from Tobatto Entertainment Industries.