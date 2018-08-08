HorrorHound, Sean Clark and Trancas International Films have unleashed ticket sales for the Halloween: 40 Years of Terror event happening this October in Pasadena, California!

Every five years, since 2003, fans from the Halloween franchise travel across the globe to celebrate one of the most endearing, imposing, and enduring horror movie franchises of all time. John Carpenter's Halloween premiered in cinemas and on drive-in screens 40 years ago, changing the landscape of horror cinema forever. The movie served as the launching pad for a series of films that would go on to span ten entries to date - and this fall, the original Halloween stars Jamie Lee Curtis ("Laurie Strode", Nick Castle ("The Shape, Michael Myers"), and co-creator John Carpenter (the original film's director and composer), return to deliver the most terrifying sequel yet! To celebrate this storied 40-year old film franchise, this October 12-14th at the Pasadena Convention Center, the Halloween-based convention, H40: 40 Years of Terror is set to make waves in the convention industry.

For this special anniversary convention event, Trancas International Films is teaming up with HorrorHound Ltd., the promoters responsible for the mid-west event HorrorHound Weekend, to deliver what will be the biggest Halloween convention to date. Celebrity guests (including directors, stars, and crew) from all eleven Halloween films are set to be in attendance as the H40 convention expands into a larger convention space than ever before. More space means more exciting vendors - including notable Halloween licensees - and a number of not-to-be missed events, such as a special Horror's Hallowed Grounds filming location tour, special gallery offerings, cast Q&As, exclusive H40 and Halloween merchandise offerings, and for the first time ever at the Halloween "Terror" event - professional photo opportunities (thanks to CPO).

VIP Perks Include

• Weekend Admission (Saturday/Sunday)

• Early Bird Entry (one hour early on Saturday)

• First Shot at Limited Edition Merchandise

• Priority seating area in Q&A Panel & Film Room

• Registration line cut (during check-in)

• Photo-op Line Cuts

• Select Celebrity Guest Line Cuts

• Autograph Item from Guest Not Attending

• Event T-Shirt

• VIP-exclusive limited edition Enamel Pin

• VIP-exclusive limited edition Event Poster

• VIP-exclusive Event Badge and Lanyard

• Guaranteed access into Saturday Night After Party event.

• First chance to purchase any extra limited edition add-on packages (including Horror's Hallowed Grounds Tour Packages)

• Additional surprise perks, TBA

Don't miss out on VIP packages! Get your tickets for the Halloween 40 event today. To secure hotel rooms for this exciting event, you can currently head here. To inquire about vendor opportunities, please email [email protected] for details.