The original Halloween has finally been released on 4K Ultra HD providing the slasher classic with a beautiful restoration that will suit modern viewers. But Nick Castle, the original actor who brought Michael Myers to life, has some concerns. Specifically, he's worried that one of the movie's most chilling scenes may be ruined by the HD restoration.

The scene in question comes toward the climax of director John Carpenter's 1978 slasher classic. Those who have seen the movie will remember it well, but Michael is hidden in the shadows and slowly, chillingly, he's revealed using some very clever and effective lighting. It's this scene that Nick Castle fears may wind up losing some of its effect, depending on how it ultimately looks in 4K. Here's what Castle had to say about it in a recent interview.

"I just talked to [director] John [Carpenter] about this and he said he and the cameraman did a viewing of this [restoration]. He was impressed with the sharpness. My question would be there is one scene that [director of photography] Dean [Cundey] had a great idea. Near the end, where Michael Myers is in the shadows, he actually dials up the light very, very slowly so that he starts to appear behind [actress] Jamie [Lee Curtis]. It's right before he tries to either stab her or choke her. And I just wonder if that will be seen too early. That's, I guess, my one concern, other than the fact that I'd love to see it in this format."

The scene in question is indeed one of the more brilliantly executed moments of pure, quiet terror in the original Halloween, if not horror in general. As for whether or not the restoration actually does take something away from it? That's something the fans and Nick Castle, aka The Shape, will have to weigh in on once people start watching this version for themselves. Regardless, one has to imagine watching the 4K version of Halloween on a proper set up would bring with it far more benefits than it would downsides. The movie has lasted for 40 years in the pop culture landscape simply because it's so good. So it only makes sense to, in terms of fidelity, bring up to modern standards.

Nick Castle hadn't reprised his role as the iconic horror villain since the original came out, but he has a cameo in the new Halloween, which hits theaters on October 19. He also hung around set quite a bit and, based on the early reactions to director David Gordon Green's take on the franchise, having Castle around did some good. The Halloween 4K restoration is available on 4K Ultra HD now and it should make for a nice way to watch the original before heading to theaters to see the sequel next month. This news was originally reported by Bloody Disgusting.