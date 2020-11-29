Horror fans who also happen to be looking for a big house in Utah may be in luck. The house used in Halloween 5 is currently on the market. Yes, the childhood home of Michael Myers from the 1989 slasher flick is in need of a new owner. Outside of its place in horror history, it's a large and oddly colorful house.

The home, located in Salt Lake City, Utah, has 10 bedrooms and is more than 7,300 square feet. All of that space comes at a price though as it is currently listed for $950,000. While the listing doesn't make note of the fact that this did indeed serve as Michael Myers' childhood home in the fifth entry of the Halloween franchise, that is part of it. The listing reads as follows.

"This Victorian estate is one of the Avenues' historic masterpieces. It was designed by renowned architect Frederick Albert Hale, who also designed the original Salt Lake City Public Library as well as the Alta Club, the Eagles Club, and other iconic private and public structures. It served as a residence for several notable families before it was converted to apartments in the mid-1900s."

"Since that time, it has functioned as a triplex, four-plex, five-plex, and a single-family home. It has ten bedrooms, five bathrooms, four kitchens, several living areas with two fireplaces, as well as a formal dining room and entryway. It's one of those lovely, well-built homes with high ceilings, large solid-wood doors, stained-glass windows, intricate woodwork, and custom hardware, and it sits on a .39-acre corner lot in the coveted Avenues neighborhood."

Even though what was seen on screen in Halloween 5 was rather horrific, the Michael Myers house is currently far from terrifying. Instead, it is quite colorful, with pink and green paint on the exterior to go with plenty of bright colors on the interior. The listing also warns that the house does need some work, even with the large asking price.

"While this home has great bones, it has had its share of wear and tear over the years and needs some work. It has the potential to be a stunning remodel or could also serve as a profitable investment since it is located on a beautiful tree-lined street near the University of Utah, hospitals, downtown, the airport, world-class ski resorts, hiking and biking trails, schools, shopping, and more."

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers was directed by Dominique Othenin-Girard. It is widely-regarded as one of the lesser entries of the franchise. It centers on Michael Myers who once again awakens and makes his way back to Haddonfield seeking to kill his niece, Jamie. She has been confined to a mental institution since the end of the previous movie. The movie famously introduced the idea of a psychic link between Michael and Jamie, which proved to be quite controversial.

A sequel, The Curse of Michael Myers, followed in 1995 before Jamie Lee Curtis returned in 1998's H20. Meanwhile, Halloween Kills is set to hit theaters in October 2021, with Halloween Ends on deck for October 2022. Those interested in checking out photos of the house can head on over to ColdwellBankerHomes.com.