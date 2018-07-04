Halloween franchise actress Daisy McCrackin and actor Joseph Capone were subject to a brutal and violent kidnapping and ransom attempt last year. The three kidnappers, Andre Stewart, Johntae Jones, and Amber Neal, have all been indicted by a Los Angeles Grand Jury on charges and are facing as much as life in prison if they are convicted. McCrackin and Capone were kidnapped at her residence on May 3, 2017, according to the indictment. The kidnappers held them for a ransom of $10,000.

Daisy McCrackin, who appeared in 2002's Halloween: Resurrection, and Joseph Capone were held for roughly two days by the kidnappers. They were trying to receive a ransom from McCrackin and Capone was pulled into the situation. Capone got the worst of the kidnappers' treatment as he was under threat of "a substantial likelihood of death" during the incident. He was deprived of food for 30 hours after being forced to strip naked and get into a bathtub at Johntae Jones' home. At one point, while trying to protect McCrackin, he was severely beaten, punched and kicked for attempting to aid the actress.

Andre Stewart, per the indictment, "did unlawfully and maliciously deprive Joseph Capone of a member of the body and did disable, disfigure and render it useless," during the kidnapping. There hasn't been any clarification on that particular detail as of this time. Stewart also cut and disabled Capone's tongue, "put out an eye," and cut his nose, ear and lip, according to the indictment.

The kidnappers stole Daisy McCrackin's 2011 Lexus. To attempt to get the ransom, Johntae Jones and Amber Neal drove McCrackin to two different Bank of America locations. She was forced to pull out $100 and then wrote a check for the full $10,000 amount, which was deposited into the kidnapper's accounts. According to the indictment, Neal also forged a document transferring ownership of the Lexus into her name. Following the bank trip, McCrackin was dropped off at her home and called local police and informed them of what had taken place.

According to the District Attorney, all three suspects were tracked down by police and arrested. Amber Neal was released following the arrest and it's not clear why she was released as of this time. However, she was taken into custody by police recently, which was captured on video and posted to Twitter. Authorities confirmed that the woman in the video was, in fact, Neal.

None of Joseph Capone's acting credits were disclosed, but he was described as an actor in the indictment. It hasn't been made clear if any of the harm he suffered at the hands of the kidnappers left any permanent or lasting damage. The indictment also alleges that both Andre Stewart and Johntae Jones were in possession of methamphetamine, which they intended to sell. Jones' and Amber Neal's bail was set at $1 million, Stewart's set at $2 million. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for July 23. This news comes to us courtesy of NBC News.