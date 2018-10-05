Blumhouse's Halloween is coming out in a few weeks and studio head Jason Blum is already thinking about adding more films to the iconic horror franchise. There was a collective groan amongst horror fanatics when it was revealed that another Halloween movie was in the works and then disbelief when it was announced that the comedic team of David Gordon Green and Danny McBride were writing and directing the film. However, a lot has happened since then, and the movie has been getting rave reviews from critics and lucky fans who have been able to see early screenings, which has obviously led to talk about a sequel.

In a recent interview, Jason Blum was asked about the future of the Halloween franchise and indicated that he would like to do more. When he was asked that same question a few months ago, he admitted that he did want to continue, but said that it would all hinge on the box office numbers. Blum had this to say when asked about making more Halloween movies in the future.

"Yeah, for sure, for sure, 100 percent. Let me tell you, if we got six movies out of Paranormal Activity - they found new footage five times in a row! - I feel like we can figure out the next chapter. But we'll see."

Jason Blum also talked about how similar making Halloween was to making movies from their own IP. When it comes down to it, Blum believes that making a sequel to what David Gordon Green and Danny McBride have cooked up should be no different than tackling sequels from their projects, which makes a lot of sense. However, will fans of John Carpenter's creation want to see five more installments over the next handful of years?

As for a sequel to Halloween, David Gordon Green and Danny McBride initially wanted to make two movies and to shoot them back-to-back. That idea was scrapped early on. McBride says that they wanted to sit back and watch the reaction to what they created before jumping ahead. With that being said, McBride admits that they have a few ideas for a sequel, if people want it. He explains.

"David and I definitely had some ideas at the beginning of this of what we would do if there was an appetite for it. We have some ideas, so now we're just sort of exploring them to see if they have enough legs to kind of warrant it. I know that Jason Blum, I bet you he'd be stoked to make some more. (But) I think he's been on the same mindset we've been of, Let's just wait and see what people think."

Halloween is already tracking to be the biggest debut in the franchise's forty-year history, so it looks like a sequel is a definite possibility at this time. As to how it will be executed, that's anybody's guess, but David Gordon Green and Danny McBride seem excited to tell another story. Halloween opens in theaters on October 19th. You can read the rest of the interview with Jason Blum over at Entertainment Weekly.